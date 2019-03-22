Vintage roman wordt schetsboek

Heb je een aantal boeken in de kast staan waar je eigenlijk niets meer mee doet? In plaats van ze weg te geven of te laten verstoffen, kun je ze ook omtoveren tot schetsboek.
Teken met potlood een illustratie tussen de woorden, schilder eroverheen in vrolijke kleuren of gebruik wat waterverf in de kantlijnen. Je kunt er zelfs je eigen blackout poetry in maken. Eigenlijk zijn er geen regels en kun je losgaan op de pagina’s. We vonden wat inspiratie op Instagram.
@Birdy_fitzgerald_art
Dat de Amerikaanse Birdy Fitzgerald van kleur houdt, zie je terug op haar Instagram-foto’s. Ze beschildert graag pagina’s in oude boeken, maar gebruikt ook lege vellen papier voor haar vrolijke kunstwerken.
View this post on Instagram
Turns out this book is the perfect place for testing new color combos too! 📖🖌😄#birdysbookrevival #colorstudy . This book is a combination of 2 wonderful projects found here on insta. #oldbookrevival + #staycolorfullycreative. If you want more info about these projects, please visit these pages @saraschroederart, @oldbookrevivalists, and @sallistyle. . Also, if your interested in watching the progress of my book, you can see updates in my stories or highlights, which is where I'll mostly be sharing this project. 😁 . #acrylicpaint #colourstudy #colorinspo #abstractexpressionism #arttherapy #markmaking #artjournal #alteredbooks #recycledbooks #luckynumber #dailydoseofpaper #getmessyartjournal #artjournalpage #visualjournal #intuitivepainting #artinbooks #artbooks #artflowsessions #painteveryday #printandpattern #carveouttimeforart #doitfortheprocess #booknerd #colorsandshapes #artalchemy
@Paulineijle
Ze houdt van experimenteren en in haar laatste posts op Instagram spelen boeken de hoofdrol. Illustrator Pauline van Eijle maakt haar eigen stempels, die ze afdrukt op de pagina’s.