5 herboristen op Instagram

This afternoon I did some spur-of-the-moment dyeing with the Japanese indigo plants that I’ve been growing on my balcony this summer. I’ve shared the full process in my Stories and saved the videos in a highlight 💚 . Also there’s a blog post on my website from last year with the full method written out step-by-step. It’s called: Fresh leaf indigo dyeing – The salt rub method. . To dye with fresh leaves like this, you can simply add salt and scrunch the leaves in your hands. The salt breaks down the leaves and they become juicy. Then I dabbed the juicy leaves onto the fabric and made an organic mottled pattern. It’s seriously so much fun! . Now I’ll wait for a few days before rinsing it… You’ll be the first to see the final result ✨ . Japanese indigo is incredible to dye with. The traditional way is to ferment the leaves and make a dye vat. This salt rub method is instant fun… just what I needed this afternoon! . If you’d like to grow these plants, look for Persicaria tinctoria seeds or seedlings. When you cut the stems, you can put them in water and they sprout roots and make new plants. If we all lived closer, then I’d give you my baby plants 😘 . Have you done any spur-of-the-moment dyeing or crafting lately?