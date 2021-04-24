9 quotes uit de klassieker De geheime tuin

Ken je de klassieker De geheime tuin nog? Hoewel het boek, geschreven door Frances Hodgson Burnett, in 1911 is uitgekomen, is het vandaag nog steeds relevant. Negen quotes uit De geheime tuin.

“If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” “Is the spring coming?” he said. “What is it like?”… “It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine…” “At first people refuse to believe that a strange new thing can be done, then they begin to hope it can be done, then they see it can be done–then it is done and all the world wonders why it was not done centuries ago.” “She made herself stronger by fighting with the wind.” “Where you tend a rose my lad, a thistle cannot grow.” “It made her think that it was curious how much nicer a person looked when he smiled. She had not thought of it before.” “I am sure there is Magic in everything, only we have not sense enough to get hold of it and make it do things for us” “Much more surprising things can happen to anyone who, when a disagreeable or discouraged thought comes into his mind, just has the sense to remember in time and push it out by putting in an agreeable, determinedly courageous one. Two things cannot be in one place.” “Nothing in the world is quite as adorably lovely as a robin when he shows off and they are nearly always doing it.

We verzamelden ook quotes uit de boeken Winnie the Pooh en De kleine prins.

Fotografie Annie Spratt/Unsplash.com