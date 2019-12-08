Cross-stitch kunstwerken op straat

Wie zegt dat de cross-stitch (‘kruissteek’) alleen voor thuis op de bank is? De Portugese kunstenaar Ana Martins maakt onder de naam Aheneah indrukwekkende muurkunstwerken met behulp van deze borduurtechniek.
Ze maakt deze kunstwerken door middel van een heleboel schroeven en meters draad. Zo gebruikte ze voor de vis hieronder 15.000 schroeven en tien kilometer draad. Met de levensgrote kunstwerken wil ze een klassieke traditie combineren met moderne street art, en zo culturen en generaties met elkaar verbinden.
No glass to hold me back 💫 — A quick look over the kids of this kindergarten was enough to bring me old memories and feelings. Spending hours with my nose glued to the glass of the aquarium in my classroom. I loved how that fish moved so quick and swiftly, never accepting those glass walls as a limitation. As Capicua best put it "Não há vidro que me prive, nem o céu é o limite — There’s no glass to hold me back, nor the sky is the limit" . Thank you @quetevas , mum, grandmothers and the rest of my unbelievable team to make this possible. . 📍Jardim de Infância “O Nosso Mundo”, Apelação, Lisboa, Portugal . Under the invitation of @louresartepublica 7,5x5meters 10km of wool 15000 screws . #crossstitch #crossstitchwall #embroidery #streetart #urbanart #textile #installation #wool #fish #goldfish
For those who have been asking if the yarn stays in good condition, if it lasts more than a week of raining or if people don't take off the wool, here's is a photo of "Switch-over" almost 4 months later. After lots of rainy and sunny days and also the windiest day this year in Portugal. I'm not gonna lie: I've already some strategies to guarantee the piece lasts as long as possible. However, the uncertainty of not knowing what will happen tomorrow is also part of the magic of installing/painting a piece on a public space. It's like each one reacts and changes according to the place where it is. Can't wait to see how "Switch-over" will behave. I'll keep you posted! . . . #crossstitch #crossstitchonwall #embroidery #streetart #urbanart #textile #installation #floantingbodies #wool #wallart
Check the stories to see which pieces still available ✨ — Perception | Limited edition — As everything is a cycle, here I am, doing the opposite path that I’ve been doing until today. Used to explore materials and methods to scale up traditional techniques, now it's time to challenge myself and merge everything that I’ve already experimented and bring it back to a tiny and delicate scale. Even so, our individual way to look, figure out and react to what surrounds us keep being the tricky part. It is a whole trip to understand how the human eye perceives an image depending on the distance, light, wool thickness, size of the nails or even a pixel 10% brighter. That is to say: every time you look at something, it can seem different from the last time. We don't see things as they are, but rather as we are. That’s why these are never-ending pieces. — Wool half-stitch on nails and wood. 28 x 11cm — For more info or price request, send a private message or email to aheneah@gmail.com. . . . #crossstitch #perception #humaneye #limitededition #textile #wool #embroidery #eye
Bron Thisiscolossal.com Fotografie @aheneah