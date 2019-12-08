Cross-stitch kunstwerken op straat

View this post on Instagram

No glass to hold me back 💫 — A quick look over the kids of this kindergarten was enough to bring me old memories and feelings. Spending hours with my nose glued to the glass of the aquarium in my classroom. I loved how that fish moved so quick and swiftly, never accepting those glass walls as a limitation. As Capicua best put it "Não há vidro que me prive, nem o céu é o limite — There’s no glass to hold me back, nor the sky is the limit" . Thank you @quetevas , mum, grandmothers and the rest of my unbelievable team to make this possible. . 📍Jardim de Infância “O Nosso Mundo”, Apelação, Lisboa, Portugal . Under the invitation of @louresartepublica 7,5x5meters 10km of wool 15000 screws . #crossstitch #crossstitchwall #embroidery #streetart #urbanart #textile #installation #wool #fish #goldfish