Mini-tentoonstelling: tiny art shows

Eek!๐Ÿ•ธ๐Ÿ•ท๐Ÿ‘ป We are so spooked to announce a๐Ÿ•ธHALLOWEEN HUNT๐Ÿ•ธ on Saturday, Oct 26 as part of @buzzardsandbees music festival ๐Ÿ’€ We will be hiding several tiny art shows around downtown Provo for you to find. Each show highlights famously spooky art throughout history. Swipe for all the details and click the link in our bio to RSVP ๐Ÿ’€ thank you to the @byu_arthistory capstone for helping us with this!