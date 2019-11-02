Mini-tentoonstelling: tiny art shows

In een busje, onder de trap, net boven de plint: je moet wel even goed kijken, maar dan ontdek je zomaar een heuse tentoonstelling, in mini-variant, dat wel. De tiny art shows met mini-schilderijtjes, mini-catalogus en mini-opening met mini-taartjes vinden niet echt om de hoek plaats (want: in Utah, Amerika), maar gelukkig kunnen we via Instagram toch een glimp opvangen.
Meer van de tiny art shows kun je vinden op hun Instagram.
Eek!🕸🕷👻 We are so spooked to announce a🕸HALLOWEEN HUNT🕸 on Saturday, Oct 26 as part of @buzzardsandbees music festival 💀 We will be hiding several tiny art shows around downtown Provo for you to find. Each show highlights famously spooky art throughout history. Swipe for all the details and click the link in our bio to RSVP 💀 thank you to the @byu_arthistory capstone for helping us with this!
Fotografie @tinyartshow