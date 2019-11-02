Home > Flow Magazine > Gezien in Flow > Mini-tentoonstelling: tiny art shows

Mini-tentoonstelling: tiny art shows

Tiny art shows

In een busje, onder de trap, net boven de plint: je moet wel even goed kijken, maar dan ontdek je zomaar een heuse tentoonstelling, in mini-variant, dat wel. De tiny art shows met mini-schilderijtjes, mini-catalogus en mini-opening met mini-taartjes vinden niet echt om de hoek plaats (want: in Utah, Amerika), maar gelukkig kunnen we via Instagram toch een glimp opvangen.

Meer van de tiny art shows kun je vinden op hun Instagram.

Fotografie @tinyartshow

