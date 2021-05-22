11 inspirerende quotes van J.R.R. Tolkien

Hij is vooral bekend van de fantasiewereld die hij geschept heeft in de boeken De hobbit en In de ban van de ring, maar zijn quotes zijn ook toepasbaar op ons dagelijks leven. Elf quotes van J.R.R. Tolkien.

“Not all those who wander are lost.” “I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” “I don’t know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve.” “Faithless is he that says farewell when the road darkens.” “It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.” “A man that flies from his fear may find that he has only taken a short cut to meet it.” “May the wind under your wings bear you where the sun sails and the moon walks.” “For like a shaft, clear and cold, the thought pierced him that in the end the Shadow was only a small and passing thing: there was light and high beauty for ever beyond its reach.” “You can only come to the morning through the shadows.” “In this hour, I do not believe that any darkness will endure.” “How do you move on? You move on when your heart finally understands that there is no turning back.”

We verzamelden naast quotes van Tolkien ook troostende quotes uit Winnie the Pooh.

Fotografie Getty Images