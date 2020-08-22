4x Instagram-accounts die rust brengen

Eindeloos scrollen door mooie vakantiekiekjes van anderen kan best wat spanning opleveren. Deze 4 Instagram-accounts geven je het tegenovergestelde: rust, ontspanning en een beetje zelfliefde.
@tobehonestnl
Onze online editor Bente van de Wouw plaatst op dit account regelmatig haar illustraties met daarin een quote verwerkt over zelfliefde, de kracht van vrouwen, eerlijkheid en kwetsbaarheid. ‘It’s not your job to be everything to anyone’, is er een van. Of: ‘Nothing about you is a mistake’. Met haar illustraties hoopt ze over te brengen dat je echt niet iedere dag gelukkig hoeft te zijn. Dat het niet erg is als je het allemaal even niet meer weet en dat zoiets als ‘normaal zijn’ eigenlijk helemaal niet bestaat.
You grow girl. Okay, but seriously, most of the time we don’t even notice it, but we keep growing. Sometimes it feels like pain at first, sometimes growth is taking a few steps back or standing still. But it’s there, oh yes it is. So keep on going, even if you have no idea what you are doing. You are going the right way sistah. 🌱🌿 #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #anxietysupport #anxietyrelief #burnoutrecovery #selfgrowthjourney #selfgrowth #blooming #youareenough #youarenotalone #youaredoinggreat #selflove #selfcare #womenofillustration #womenempowerment #womenempoweringwomen #empowerment
@tinkoutsidethebox
Ze maakte de illustratie op de cover van Flow 5 en ze heeft ook een eigen Instagram-account vol met illustraties waar je blij van wordt. Octavia Bromell uit Engeland geeft je met haar tekeningen het gevoel dat je genoeg bent zoals je bent. In haar illustraties zijn niet alleen mensen te zien, maar ook dieren. Een tijger die door de ruimte zweeft, bijvoorbeeld. Vrolijk word je in ieder geval zeker van alle felle kleurtjes die ze gebruikt.
@heyamberrae
Een Instagram-account over emoties, en jawel, daar kun je heel wat posts over maken. Amber Rae wil je duidelijk maken dat gevoelens ook echt gevoeld mogen worden en dat je er niet bang voor hoeft te zijn. Ze geeft je ook handvatten om je emoties te begrijpen, want dat is lang niet altijd makkelijk.
Right now we’re feeling our way through a crucial moment in history—a turning point, really. This moment of collective reckoning with systemic racism brings so many complicated emotions to the surface. You may be inclined to jump into a story about what your feelings mean. “This is bad.” “I’m doing it wrong.” “I can’t handle this.” “This is uncomfortable.” When this happens, pause, recognize the mental narrative, and come back to the sensations in your body. What are you feeling? Where do you feel it in your body? Stay there. Breathe. Let the sensations rise and fall. Welcome the emotion in. I find it helpful to repeat “It’s safe to feel this way.” As @manojdias_ says, “If your heart is breaking, I am happy for you. Because this is the first stage of waking up. Heartbreak is the most powerful force for change.”
@blessthemessy
Nog zo’n fijn account met illustraties, quotes en foto’s om je te vertellen dat je goed bent zoals je bent. Jess Bird, de vrouw achter dit account, deelt naast haar tekeningen ook persoonlijke foto’s om een inkijkje in haar niet perfecte leven te geven.
Being more intentional about journaling, will result in more sitting with your feelings. It can’t be really uncomfortable but also can be the healthiest thing. Journaling really helps me process and sit with myself. Sometimes things come out on paper I didn’t even realize were happening internally. Its important to process and get to the root of *why* were feeling these things. It helps us grow and evolve and be more in tune with our bodies, mind, and actions. Happy mid week loves. #foreverbecoming