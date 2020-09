Bente is eerlijk: zo beklim je een (figuurlijke) berg

View this post on Instagram

Look at the mountains you already conquered. You may have seen this illustration with another quote last week (or maybe not). The reason I deleted it and posted it again with a different quote is because I discovered my quote was the exact same as a quote from @morganharpernichols (she is amazing, you should give her a follow). Now, I don't know if any artists are in the room at the moment, but sometimes this happens. You see a quote, your mind registers it, and when you want to write one yourself a couple of days later you come up with the same words and think they are your own. But they are not, thank you mind for tricking me. I only saw the quote of Morgan right after I posted mine and thought: well shit. It didn't feel right to me, posting an illustration with the exact same words on it. These were her words, not mine. so I deleted it and changed the words. Still the same message, but different. Here you go, gals.