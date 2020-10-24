Maya Angelou: 10 inspirerende quotes

Maya Angelou (1928-2014) was niet alleen een zeer geliefde Amerikaanse schrijver maar ook dichter, zangeres en burgerrechtenactivist (en nog veel meer). Deze mooie quotes van haar hand inspireren ons ook vandaag nog.

Ze werd bekend met haar boek I know why the caged bird sings, waarin ze haar pittige jeugd in het zuiden van Amerika beschreef (later is dit boek ook verfilmd). Er volgden meer autobiografische boeken, waarin Maya Angelou niet terugdeinsde voor zware onderwerpen als bijvoorbeeld verkrachting. Met haar liefdevolle én strenge karakter (ze was niet bang om altijd haar eigen keuzes te maken) werd ze een inspiratie voor velen. Tien quotes van haar hand.

Tien quotes van Maya Angelou

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” “What you’re supposed to do when you don’t like a thing is change it. If you can’t change it, change the way you think about it. Don’t complain.” “When someone shows you who they are believe them; the first time.” “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” “I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass.” “I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” “Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” “Never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option.” “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.”

Fotografie Freestocks/Unsplash.com