Nelson Mandela: 11 inspirerende quotes

Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) wordt in Zuid-Afrika ook wel de vader des vaderlands genoemd, en dat is niet voor niets. Deze inspirerende quotes van hem blijven ons bij.

Mandela was een Zuid-Afrikaanse anti-apartsheidsstrijder en politicus. In 1963 werd hij als leider van de militaire tak van het Afrikaans Nationaal Congres opgepakt voor zijn strijd tegen het apartheidsregime. Hij kreeg levenslang. In 1990 kwam hij weer vrij en in 1993 kreeg hij samen met president F.W. de Klerk de Nobelprijs voor de Vrede. Op 75-jarige leeftijd werd Mandela gekozen tot president van de Republiek Zuid-Afrika. 11 quotes van zijn hand.

10 quotes van Nelson Mandela