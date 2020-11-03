Ze helpen ons zo, die quotes, als we even niet meer weten waar we het moeten zoeken of gewoon een steuntje in de rug nodig hebben. 11 quotes uit Winnie the Pooh, van A.A. Milne.

Some people care too much. I think it’s called love. You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes. People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day. Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day. I’m not lost for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost. How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference. Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So today is my new favorite day. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. The things that make me different are the things that make me ME. Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.



We verzamelden ook andere quotes over het leven.

Meer quotes uit Winnie the Pooh? Het boek kun je hier bestellen.

Fotografie Annie Spratt/Unsplash.com