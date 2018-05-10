Home > Lezen > BuJo-week > Bullet journals op social

Bullet journals op social

Bullet journal

De Flow Bullet Journal-week is bijna afgelopen. Misschien hebben we je wel geïnspireerd om zelf met een BuJo aan de slag te gaan. Op Instagram zagen we al veel mooie beelden voorbijkomen: hier delen we er een aantal. 

Posts op Instagram

Beeld: Instagram

Taking a break and get organized. #flowmagazine #weeklyplanner

A post shared by Stephanie Nunez Designs (@stephanienunezdesigns) on

 

I've recently started re-reading old issues of some of my favourite magazines like @flow_magazine @frankiemagazine @kireei_ and @uppercasemag and using them as inspiration for my morning warm up sketches. ~~~ I like going out for a morning coffee and taking my sketchbook but it would often end up not getting opened if I didn't have something in mind that I wanted to draw… ✏️☕️ So I've been trying out taking along a magazine and just journalling and sketching the things I like in that issue. It can be a colour combination, a person, an object, an inspirational quote or just something that catches my eye. ~~~ It's been so helpful for me in creating a daily sketchbook routine over the last few months. This is one of my first 'things I like' pages. ⭐️📚 . . . . . #thingsilike #thingsilikeinmagazines #drawinginspiration #sketchbook #illustratedjournal #vickirobertson #flowmagazine #offlineisthenewluxury #kintsukoroi @flow_magazine @ybryksenkova

A post shared by Vicki Robertson (@vickirobertsonillustration) on

PREPARING A TRAVEL NOTEBOOK 💕 I’m often asked how I’m journaling when I travel: And here’s a shot of my collected goodies I have brought with me. Quickly going to my paper stash collecting tiny papers, stickers, color splashes, tags and ephemera that matches the inside of the journal. I keep the scraps in a small paper bag in the back of my travel journal. Then I can combine it all with the scraps and maps I find on my journey. I bring masking tape, glue and pens as well 📓🌎✈️🏔💕 Suger den magiske natur på Island til mig og forsøger samtidig at mindes det hele via kameraet og min rejsedagbog. Her er et foto af alt det, jeg har med mig hjemmefra, så jeg er klar til at pimpe de enkelte sider med brochurer, postkort, vejkort mv, jeg finder på min vej… 📜✂️📓✈️💕 #travelnotebook #tnb #travelwithcolors #ephemera #onmytable #bitsandbobs #rejsedagbog #visiticeland #mitkrearumonadventures #mitkrearumontour #mitkrearuminiceland

A post shared by Susanne Randers, Køge, Denmark (@mitkrearum) on

 

