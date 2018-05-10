Bullet journals op social

De Flow Bullet Journal-week is bijna afgelopen. Misschien hebben we je wel geïnspireerd om zelf met een BuJo aan de slag te gaan. Op Instagram zagen we al veel mooie beelden voorbijkomen: hier delen we er een aantal.
- We vinden het leuk als je foto’s van jouw bullet journal deelt op Facebook of Instagram met #Flowbujoweek.
May cover page 🦋 struggled all day with deciding what color to use for this new month 😅 I finally settled with this green/blue & I really love it 😍 what do you guys think? #bulletjournal #bujo #bulletjournaling #bulletjournal2018 #confessionsofabulletjournaler #cobj #bulletjournalbelgium #belgianbulletjournal #showmeyourbulletjournal #showmeyourmaysetup #maysetup
Love the pictures I found in @flow_magazine for this #weeklyspread. 💚 . . . #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bulletjournallove #bulletjournaljunkies #bulletjournalnewbie #bulletjournalnederland #bulletjournalbelgië #bulletjournalweekly #bulletjournalweeklylog #bujo #bujoinspiration #bujoweeklyspread #bujolove #bujoaddict #bujonewbie #wearebujo #showmeyourplanner #planneraddict #planner #flowmagazine
I've recently started re-reading old issues of some of my favourite magazines like @flow_magazine @frankiemagazine @kireei_ and @uppercasemag and using them as inspiration for my morning warm up sketches. ~~~ I like going out for a morning coffee and taking my sketchbook but it would often end up not getting opened if I didn't have something in mind that I wanted to draw… ✏️☕️ So I've been trying out taking along a magazine and just journalling and sketching the things I like in that issue. It can be a colour combination, a person, an object, an inspirational quote or just something that catches my eye. ~~~ It's been so helpful for me in creating a daily sketchbook routine over the last few months. This is one of my first 'things I like' pages. ⭐️📚 . . . . . #thingsilike #thingsilikeinmagazines #drawinginspiration #sketchbook #illustratedjournal #vickirobertson #flowmagazine #offlineisthenewluxury #kintsukoroi @flow_magazine @ybryksenkova
Been unwell today so I decided to curl up in bed, drink some coffee and tea and make some lists and planning for my next trip 🍵🌼what have you been up to lately? Hope something truly fantastic 🍃 #coffee#coffeelove#tea#tealove#book#books#booklove#bookstagram#bookish#magazine#flowers#plant#plants#life#happiness#quote#inspiration#photooftheday#vsco#instagram#insta#blogger#malta#malteseblogger#pinkmoonsix#instapic
PREPARING A TRAVEL NOTEBOOK 💕 I’m often asked how I’m journaling when I travel: And here’s a shot of my collected goodies I have brought with me. Quickly going to my paper stash collecting tiny papers, stickers, color splashes, tags and ephemera that matches the inside of the journal. I keep the scraps in a small paper bag in the back of my travel journal. Then I can combine it all with the scraps and maps I find on my journey. I bring masking tape, glue and pens as well 📓🌎✈️🏔💕 Suger den magiske natur på Island til mig og forsøger samtidig at mindes det hele via kameraet og min rejsedagbog. Her er et foto af alt det, jeg har med mig hjemmefra, så jeg er klar til at pimpe de enkelte sider med brochurer, postkort, vejkort mv, jeg finder på min vej… 📜✂️📓✈️💕 #travelnotebook #tnb #travelwithcolors #ephemera #onmytable #bitsandbobs #rejsedagbog #visiticeland #mitkrearumonadventures #mitkrearumontour #mitkrearuminiceland
In mijn bullet journal ben ik begonnen om de 1000 vragen aan jezelf van de flow magazine te beantwoorden. Lijkt het jullie leuk, als ik deze ook voorbij laat komen op mijn blog? #blog #blogger #bloglife #1000vragenaanjezelf #vragenchallenge #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bulletjournalnewbie #bujo #bujoinspiration #bujoquestions #bujolove #
I bought this week the Flow Sketchbook. With many extras like stickers, a notebook, garlands, envelopes and much more. Highly recommended! #flowmagazine #sketchbook #flow #flower #flowers #spring #bulletjournaling #bulletjournal #bulletjournallove #bulletjournaladdict #bulletjournals #bujo #bujoinspire #bujoinspiration #bujolife #dreams #dream #daydream #blue #art #fineliner #handlettering #doodle #doodles #doodling #journal
Lovely plan after work, a cup of coffee, my journal and Flow magazine. All week I have been taking an hour to relax reading or writing and I feel that my mood has improved especially at work. . . . #travelerscompany #travelersnotebook #leathernotebook #mindfulness #journaling #writingtherapy #metime #mindfulreading
Here is my front page for May. It’s going to be a very busy month 😅 #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bulletjournallove #bulletjournaladdict #bulletjournaljunkies #bujo #bujolove #bujobeauty #bujoinspiration #bujojunkies #bujocommunity #planner #plannerlove #planwithme #minimalplanner #minimalistbujo
I‘m still preparing for the mystery kit release on friday ✨ I‘ll post a second sneak peek tomorrow. I asked the members of my FB group what they would like to get as freebies along with the mystery sticker kit. The majority of them wants washi samplers and I think it‘s a brilliant idea 🙌🏻 So this mystery kit will most probably include a six page sticker kit, two extra sticker sheets, a washi sampler and a journaling card💕 Sounds good, doesn’t it?
Week #️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ in my #travelersnotebook 🤗 Finally started to use my Flow book for paper lovers and having absolutely no regrets. Cutting it up and loving it! ♥️ __________________________________ #mtn #tn #midoritravelersnotebook #travelersnote #travelerscompany #travelersfactory #flowmagazine #flowbookforpaperlovers #creativejournaling #stvaramsvakidan #journalhappy #memorykeeping #loveforanalogue #analoguevibes #stationerylove #washiaddict #washilove #rubberstamp #paperlove #ephemera #flatlay #thedailywriting #weeklyspread #plannerspread #showmeyourplanner #plannercommunity