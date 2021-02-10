9 Quotes van schrijver Joan Didion

Ogenschijnlijk fragiel, ongenaakbaar en mysterieus, maar vanbinnen taai en kranig. De Amerikaanse schrijver Joan Didion kijkt om zich heen en schrijft op wat ze ziet. En dat is veel, want weinig is haar bespaard gebleven. 9 quotes van haar hand.

Tien maanden nadat haar dochter in een coma belandt en haar man plotseling overlijdt, gaat Joan Didion pas weer achter haar typemachine zitten, de enige plek waar ze naar eigen zeggen zichzelf kan zijn. Het schrijven is deze keer anders: ze hoeft niet uit te zoeken wat ze voelt of vindt, dat is wel duidelijk. Het doel is nu zichzelf weer geestelijk gezond schrijven.

Ze merkt dat ze Johns [haar overleden man] schoenen niet eens weg kan doen: wat als hij terugkomt, dan heeft hij die toch nodig? “Het moeilijkste was om het boek af te maken,” vertelt ze. “Zolang ik er nog mee bezig was, voelde ik me nog in contact staan met hem.” Daarna niet meer. The Year of magical thinking, het boek over rouw dat ze bijna zonder na te denken in 88 dagen optikt, wordt een enorme bestseller en alom bejubeld en bekroond.

9 quotes van Joan Didion

A single person is missing for you, and the whole world is empty. Grammar is a piano I play by ear. Life changes in the instant. The ordinary instant. I think we are well advised to keep on nodding terms with the people we used to be, whether we find them attractive company or not. Otherwise they turn up unannounced and surprise us, come hammering on the mind’s door at 4 a.m. of a bad night and demand to know who deserted them, who betrayed them, who is going to make amends. Character — the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life — is the source from which self-respect springs. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear. You have to pick the places you don’t walk away from. To free us from the expectations of others, to give us back to ourselves–there lies the great, singular power of self-respect.

