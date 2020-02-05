Home > Lezen > Creatieven > #colormeditation met waterverf

#colormeditation met waterverf

#colormeditation

Gezien op Instagram: de hashtag #colormeditation.

Hij hoort bij de 30-day-challenge van kunstenaar Lisa Solomon op Creativebug, waarbij ze elke dag een simpele oefening geeft met waterverf. Stippen, bogen, ruitpatronen: je hoeft er niet bij na te denken en dat is juist de bedoeling. Op Instagram krijg je al een idee wat de bedoeling is, of kijk op Creativebug.com.

  • Meer weten over kleur? Lisa schreef er een boek over: A field guide to color (Engelstalig).
  • Lees hier meer over een lesje tekenen met waterverf van Ananda Yankellow.

Fotografie Kelli Tungay/Unsplash.com

