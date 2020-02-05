colormeditation met waterverf

Gezien op Instagram: de hashtag #colormeditation.
Hij hoort bij de 30-day-challenge van kunstenaar Lisa Solomon op Creativebug, waarbij ze elke dag een simpele oefening geeft met waterverf. Stippen, bogen, ruitpatronen: je hoeft er niet bij na te denken en dat is juist de bedoeling. Op Instagram krijg je al een idee wat de bedoeling is, of kijk op Creativebug.com.
Fotografie Kelli Tungay/Unsplash.com