De fotografie van Emilie Ristevski

Een van haar foto’s siert de cover van ons nieuwste nummer. Emilie Ristevski (@helloemilie) is met haar 1,3 miljoen volgers op Instagram een geliefde fotograaf.
Haar foto’s zijn bijna magisch en vertellen vaak een verhaal. Natuur speelt een grote rol in haar beeld. Je ziet het terug in een volle maan, een door mist omgeven dennenbos, een spiegelend meer of een hert dat recht in de lens kijkt. Waar haalt ze haar inspiratie toch vandaan?
Nostalgie en geschiedenis
‘Er is een quote van Jim Jarmusch,’ schrijft ze op haar Instagram-pagina, ‘die goed past bij hoe ik tegen inspiratie aankijk. ‘Nothing is original. Steal from anywhere that resonates with inspiration or fuels your imagination. Devour old films, new films, music, books, paintings, photographs, poems, dreams, random conversations, architecture, bridges, street signs, trees, clouds, bodies of water, light and shadows. Select only things to steal from that speak directly to your soul.’ Ik haal het ook uit nostalgie en de geschiedenis. En eigenlijk uit alles wat een eigen verhaal heeft.’
Fotograferen met je telefoon
Een fotograaf met meer dan 1,3 miljoen volgers word je niet zomaar in een handomdraai. Voor Emilie begon het tijdens de middelbare school, toen ze de basis van fotografie leerde in een donkere kamer, ofwel een doka. Toen ze design ging studeren aan de universiteit, merkte ze dat ze in haar vrije tijd vooral veel bezig bleef met het maken van foto’s. In 2010 ontdekte ze de community van Instagram, en raakte geïnspireerd. ‘Mijn eerste foto’s zijn gemaakt met een iPhone.’ Inmiddels werkt ze al 3 tot 4 jaar als fulltime fotograaf.
Tekst Bente van de Wouw Fotografie Emilie Ristevski
View this post on Instagram
Greenlandic way of life…✨❤️ Inuit traditions have developed over hundreds of years – This lifestyle has adapted to extreme climatic conditions with fishing & hunting being essential skills for survival. As agriculture was never possible, these traditions became the core of the culture and cultural history of the Inuit. ✧ Visiting remote settlements I saw first hand how important this industry is to survive in such harsh conditions. Living off the land in the remote Arctic and eating locally means turning to nature. With almost an entirely meat based diet consisting of fish, seal, whale and other land mammals such as caribou. Raw meat and fish has been the main component of their diet and hold a significant amount of vitamin C and nutrition, which has helped to prevent many deadly diseases over thousands of years. ✧ Hearing the stories of how communities are currently surviving off the land brought up many confronting and personal feelings. I always want to understand these practices from a local perspective and never try to put my own conditioned views upon any culture, although hearing stories of endangered animals still being killed broke my heart. A local in a near by settlement killed a polar bear only days ago, also witnessed bones of several Narwhal (whale) & a number of polar bear skins. Large shipments of frozen food are shipped to these remote areas, so in a way living completely off the land with traditional practices are not entirely necessary. Although it posses the question of what is right or wrong or sustainable? Should we be looking at this issues from a global perspective to preserve and protect these unique environments. ✧ It doesn’t seem fair how much the western world consumes creating the highest footprint- making temperatures higher- melting ice caps & in turn endangering native animals as their habitat shrinks. In many ways our greed effects these cultures & the vulnerable communities the most. We all share the world, we need to think carefully, take what we only need and always give back when we can. We are all part of the problem & because of this I deeply feel the need to share these thoughts from my experience.❤️ @visitgreenland