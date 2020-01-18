De fotografie van Emilie Ristevski

Een van haar foto’s siert de cover van ons nieuwste nummer. Emilie Ristevski (@helloemilie) is met haar 1,3 miljoen volgers op Instagram een geliefde fotograaf.

Haar foto’s zijn bijna magisch en vertellen vaak een verhaal. Natuur speelt een grote rol in haar beeld. Je ziet het terug in een volle maan, een door mist omgeven dennenbos, een spiegelend meer of een hert dat recht in de lens kijkt. Waar haalt ze haar inspiratie toch vandaan?

Nostalgie en geschiedenis

‘Er is een quote van Jim Jarmusch,’ schrijft ze op haar Instagram-pagina, ‘die goed past bij hoe ik tegen inspiratie aankijk. ‘Nothing is original. Steal from anywhere that resonates with inspiration or fuels your imagination. Devour old films, new films, music, books, paintings, photographs, poems, dreams, random conversations, architecture, bridges, street signs, trees, clouds, bodies of water, light and shadows. Select only things to steal from that speak directly to your soul.’ Ik haal het ook uit nostalgie en de geschiedenis. En eigenlijk uit alles wat een eigen verhaal heeft.’

Fotograferen met je telefoon

Een fotograaf met meer dan 1,3 miljoen volgers word je niet zomaar in een handomdraai. Voor Emilie begon het tijdens de middelbare school, toen ze de basis van fotografie leerde in een donkere kamer, ofwel een doka. Toen ze design ging studeren aan de universiteit, merkte ze dat ze in haar vrije tijd vooral veel bezig bleef met het maken van foto’s. In 2010 ontdekte ze de community van Instagram, en raakte geïnspireerd. ‘Mijn eerste foto’s zijn gemaakt met een iPhone.’ Inmiddels werkt ze al 3 tot 4 jaar als fulltime fotograaf.

Tekst Bente van de Wouw Fotografie Emilie Ristevski