Leer illustreren met deze online lessen

View this post on Instagram

MY FIRST CLASS IS OFFICIALLY LIVE 🎉🎉🎉 After weeks of drawing, recording and editing (blood sweat and tears) I can finally show you guys what I’ve been working on *happy dance* and I’m so excited 😊 If you enjoy illustrating portraits (and wish you were better at it), then this is the class for you! It’s packed full of fun exercises that’ll help build you confidence when drawing faces 💪🏻 I’ll walk you through my whole process from start to finish AND as a special bonus I’ll be showing you the exact brushes I use in my work (this is something I get asked about a lot) The best part? You can watch it completely free if you use my link to sign up for a 2-month free trial with @skillshare (link in bio) Please let me know what you think! And share your class projects in the project section so I can see 😊 I just want to say a HUGE thank you for all your wonderful support over the years, you guys are the reason I love creating so much 💕 Love Charly x