Leer illustreren met deze online lessen

Journalist Caroline Buijs ontdekte het al eerder: online lessen volgen via websites als Skillshare en Creativebug. Leer illusteren met deze online classes.
Leer een digitaal portret te tekenen
Je hebt er een iPad voor nodig waarop je kunt tekenen, inclusief de pen en de app Procreate. Heb je die in je bezit, dan leert illustrator Charly Clements hoe je zelf een portret maakt in duidelijke stappen. Ze laat je zien waar je inspiratie vindt, hoe je emoties op een gezicht tekent en hoe je kunt spelen met proporties. Aan het eind van de digitale cursus heb je een eigen portret gemaakt.
- Je vindt de online class Fun With Faces hier.
View this post on Instagram
MY FIRST CLASS IS OFFICIALLY LIVE 🎉🎉🎉 After weeks of drawing, recording and editing (blood sweat and tears) I can finally show you guys what I’ve been working on *happy dance* and I’m so excited 😊 If you enjoy illustrating portraits (and wish you were better at it), then this is the class for you! It’s packed full of fun exercises that’ll help build you confidence when drawing faces 💪🏻 I’ll walk you through my whole process from start to finish AND as a special bonus I’ll be showing you the exact brushes I use in my work (this is something I get asked about a lot) The best part? You can watch it completely free if you use my link to sign up for a 2-month free trial with @skillshare (link in bio) Please let me know what you think! And share your class projects in the project section so I can see 😊 I just want to say a HUGE thank you for all your wonderful support over the years, you guys are the reason I love creating so much 💕 Love Charly x
Leer de natuur op papier te zetten met waterverf
Illustrator Rosalie Haizlett laat je zien hoe je de juiste materialen vindt, hoe je een handige foto voor referentie maakt en hoe je waterverf gebruikt om je tekening tot leven te brengen. Haar video’s duren in totaal 41 minuten en zijn opgedeeld in 13 hoofdstukken. Deze les is goed te volgen als beginner.
- Je vindt de online class Watercolor in the Woods hier.
View this post on Instagram
This Cheat Mountain salamander is one of the stars on my newest illustrated hiking map of Canaan Valley, WV! 🌿 . If you’ve been following along on my IG stories, you know that I’ve been workin’ my booty off on this big map over the last month. Well, it’s finished! . BUT I’m trying to build suspense, so you have to wait until my next post to see the whole thing 😉
Leer om te ontspannen met behulp van waterverven
Wat je maakt hoeft niet altijd een doel te hebben. Soms is het schilderen zelf al genoeg. Om tot rust te komen of gewoon een uurtje te ontspannen. Illustrator Sharone Stevens laat je zien hoe je kleuren vindt die je rustiger maken. Ze deelt ook verschillende oefeningen om te kijken waar jij het meest van ontspant.
- Je vindt de online class Watercolour for Relaxation hier.
View this post on Instagram
My new class is now live on Skillshare!! I’ve been working hard on editing this over the last few weeks and I’m so excited to see what you think of it. It is all about relaxing with watercolour. I take you through tips, colours and exercises that will all help you relax and then I have given you 10 different projects to choose from (including this one above!) . . I am also running a GIVEAWAY with this course again! Watch the class and post a project by 23:59 GMT 31st May and you will be entered to win a year of premium membership to Skillshare! When you post the project, make sure you let me know what your favourite thing about the class was and sign up to my newsletter (link in bio) so I can contact you should you win 🙂 . . I have worked really hard on this class and I really hope it helps gives you ideas for ways you can relax with your watercolours during this challenging time! . . . #skillshare #watercolour #watercolor #arttherapy #artforrelaxation #relaxingart #learnwithsharone #learnwatercolor #artoftheday #artofinstagram #artistsoninstagram #learnonline #watercolorpainting #watercolorart #watercolortutorial #learnart #artclass #creativelifehappylife #creatives #creativeart #creativeminds #crafting #craftingismytherapy #craftingtime #createveryday #howtopaint #learntopaint #watercolourteacher #watercolourart #watercolourartist
*Hoewel Skillshare niet gratis is, kun je wel een proefabonnement nemen om te ontdekken of het iets voor je is.
Tekst Bente van de Wouw Illustraties uitgelichte afbeelding Charly Clements