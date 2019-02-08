Kunst in een blikje

De Amerikaanse Heidi Annalise maakt kleine olieverfschilderijen. Zo klein dat ze in een pepermuntblikje passen. Inmiddels heeft ze 149.000 volgers op Instagram en kan ze leven van haar kunst.
Ze had geen kunstacademie gedaan en ook geen duidelijk plan, maar toch besloot Heidi in 2015 haar 9-tot-5-baan op te zeggen om fulltime te gaan illustreren. Het was het risico meer dan waard, want haar miniatuur-olieverfschilderijen in pepermuntblikjes zoemden al snel rond op Instagram en daarmee ook in de kunstwereld.
Heidi: “Ik wil de natuur van Colorado en de rest van de wereld vastleggen op mijn mini-schilderijen, zodat mijn volgers ook kunnen meegenieten van al het moois om ons heen.”
Foto Heidi Annalise
A painting from the beginning of 2018 as we stare down the end of 2018. Yikes. This was my third year selling art, and by external standards, my most successful year so far. But it was also by far the most difficult. When you can’t hide behind “oh I’m new to this” anymore, the self-doubt starts creeping in. Am I actually cut out to run a business? If I’m not, is it a good idea to force it? 🤔 Getting to paint and spend time outdoors for the rest of my life sounds delightful. However, running a business for the rest of my life sounds TERRIFYING, hahaha. Regardless, I’m proud of myself for making it this far. And it’s worth it to me to stay on this winding path and see where it leads. (Notice how I just tied this back to the photo?? 😜) High fives to my fellow entrepreneurs for gettin’ it done this year. 🙌 And anybody else who was scared but did it anyway this year! 🙌