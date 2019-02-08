Kunst in een blikje

View this post on Instagram

A painting from the beginning of 2018 as we stare down the end of 2018. Yikes. This was my third year selling art, and by external standards, my most successful year so far. But it was also by far the most difficult. When you can’t hide behind “oh I’m new to this” anymore, the self-doubt starts creeping in. Am I actually cut out to run a business? If I’m not, is it a good idea to force it? 🤔 Getting to paint and spend time outdoors for the rest of my life sounds delightful. However, running a business for the rest of my life sounds TERRIFYING, hahaha. Regardless, I’m proud of myself for making it this far. And it’s worth it to me to stay on this winding path and see where it leads. (Notice how I just tied this back to the photo?? 😜) High fives to my fellow entrepreneurs for gettin’ it done this year. 🙌 And anybody else who was scared but did it anyway this year! 🙌