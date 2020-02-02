Kleine reminders van Amber Rae

Ooit werkte ze op Silicon Valley, later verkocht Amber Rae al haar bezittingen en vertrok naar New York. Nu doet ze wat haar als kind al interesseerde.
“Op mijn elfde las ik mijn eerste psychologieboek. Vragen die me bijvoorbeeld nog steeds bezighouden, zijn: wat beweegt je en wat houdt je tegen?”
Op @heyamberrae deelt ze visuals en zinnen die soms net even oppoppen op een moment dat je je te veel zorgen maakt.
A life-changing realization I had years ago: there’s no such thing as a negative emotion. Culturally, many of us grew up hearing “don’t cry,” “don’t be upset,” or “don’t feel that way.” As a result, we learn to reject, deny, and hide parts of ourselves. We may learn to label certain emotions as wrong or “bad.” Here’s the thing: Emotions are neutral. They are messengers. They serve a purpose. And whatever you feel, it’s okay to feel that way. Rather than label or judge the emotion, I find it far more useful to notice my response to it. Am I allowing and embracing it, or am I pushing it away? Am I witnessing it from a healthy distance, or am I blending with it? Am I exploring its underlying message, or am I making it wrong? Here’s a list of some common emotions, with useful ways we can respond, and responses to watch out for. I’m curious: do you see a more useful way you can respond? Which one resonates most with you? Share in the comments ✨ P.s. I explore these themes more deeply in my book, Choose Wonder Over Worry. The paperback edition is now available everywhere books are sold. (Link in bio to grab yours!)
- Ze schreef ook een boek: Choose wonder over worry (Engelstalig).
Fotografie Daniel Chekalov/Unsplash.com