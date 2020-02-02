Kleine reminders van Amber Rae

View this post on Instagram

A life-changing realization I had years ago: there’s no such thing as a negative emotion. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Culturally, many of us grew up hearing “don’t cry,” “don’t be upset,” or “don’t feel that way.” As a result, we learn to reject, deny, and hide parts of ourselves. ⁣⁣⁣We may learn to label certain emotions as wrong or “bad.” ⁣⁣⁣ Here’s the thing: Emotions are neutral. They are messengers. They serve a purpose. And whatever you feel, it’s okay to feel that way. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Rather than label or judge the emotion, I find it far more useful to notice my response to it. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Am I allowing and embracing it, or am I pushing it away?⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Am I witnessing it from a healthy distance, or am I blending with it? ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Am I exploring its underlying message, or am I making it wrong? ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Here’s a list of some common emotions, with useful ways we can respond, and responses to watch out for. ⁣⁣⁣ I’m curious: do you see a more useful way you can respond? Which one resonates most with you? Share in the comments ✨⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ P.s. I explore these themes more deeply in my book, Choose Wonder Over Worry. The paperback edition is now available everywhere books are sold. (Link in bio to grab yours!)