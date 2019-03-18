Home > Lezen > 8 Instagram-accounts om blij van te worden

8 Instagram-accounts om blij van te worden

instagram-accounts

Soms komen we tussen alle ‘perfecte’ plaatjes op Instagram accounts tegen die de wereld een beetje mooier maken, of een glimlach op ons gezicht toveren. Een paar van onze favorieten.

1. @woofsandwalls

Een account met foto’s van honden die voor wall art staan, met vrolijke kleurexplosies.

2. @tanaka_tatsuya

De Japanse Tatsuya maakt miniatuurkunst. Hij creëert kleine werelden met behulp van alledaagse voorwerpen. “Het zou geweldig zijn als mijn werk je dagelijks leven ietsje vrolijker maakt,” zegt Tatsuya er zelf over op zijn website.

3. @apartmenttherapy

Mooie of bijzonder ingerichte huizen: we kijken er graag naar. Op dit account komen elke dag weer nieuwe foto’s voorbij van vintage kastjes, kleurrijke accessoires en bont ingerichte woonkamers. Handig voor als je wat inspiratie nodig hebt, of gewoon even gedachteloos naar mooie dingen wilt kijken.

4. @recipesforselflove

Het brein achter dit account is de in Amsterdam wonende Alison Rachel. Dagelijks plaatst ze een illustratie met inspirerende tekst, met als achterliggende boodschap een reminder: hou van jezelf.

5. @humansofny

Humans of New York (of HONY) is inmiddels een bekend begrip geworden. Brandon Stanton fotografeert mensen die hij tegenkomt in New York en maakt een praatje met ze. En zo blijkt iedereen een verhaal te hebben: groot of klein, vrolijk of verdrietig. Sommige verhalen zijn zo hartverscheurend dat je misschien niet áltijd blij wordt van dit account, maar het kan hoe dan ook geen kwaad om af en toe stil te staan bij het verhaal van een ander – en te zien dat we eigenlijk helemaal niet zo veel van elkaar verschillen.
Het concept van HONY is inmiddels in vele landen en steden overgenomen, zo heeft Amsterdam ook een eigen versie.

6. @tate

Dit is het officiële account van de Britse Tate-kunstgalerijen, en het is net even iets anders dan het standaard museumaccount. Je ziet prachtige kunstwerken, bijzondere ideeën en originele beelden die je even laten stilstaan en nadenken.

7. @flora.forager

De Amerikaanse kunstenaar en schrijver Bridget Beth Collins maakt kunst met bloemblaadjes en planten: een feestje om naar te kijken.

View this post on Instagram

Vervet Monkeys! These little guys adorn the dedication page of Flora Forager ABC. I’ve dedicated my book to my three boys, Finn, Oliver and Harry. They inspired so much of my imagination with my floral animals and what might stick in their minds as they were learning the alphabet. They’re a smidge too old now to appreciate and use the book, but they got to see the animals in person when they actually were little! C.S. Lewis put it perfectly in his dedication: “My Dear Lucy, I wrote this story for you, but when I began it I had not realized that girls grow quicker than books. As a result, you are already too old for fairy tales, and by the time it is printed and bound you will be older still. But some day you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again. You can then take it down from some upper shelf, dust it, and tell me what you think of it. I shall probably be too deaf to hear, and too old to understand a word you say but I shall still be, your affectionate Godfather, C. S. Lewis. “

A post shared by Bridget Beth Collins (@flora.forager) on

8. @savefamilyphotos

Save Family Photos is een initiatief van Rachel LaCour Nielsen. Ze deelt op dit account oude familiefoto’s van haar eigen familie, maar ook foto’s die ze krijgt toegestuurd van volgers en foto’s die ze vindt op rommelmarkten. Op haar website legt ze uit waarom ze het belangrijk vindt om foto’s te bewaren: er zitten altijd verhalen achter die het waard zijn om te vertellen – en die vermeldt Rachel ook op Instagram. Ze zijn leuk om te lezen en brengen je even terug naar je eigen kindertijd.

View this post on Instagram

The last time I was in my hometown of Buffalo, New York, I found a couple of boxes of my father's Kodak slides. I held a few up to the light and there was my mother again, long before me, before my brothers and sister, before cancer. All at once, there she was again. Strong and vibrant and pretty damn stylish with her sunglasses and brownie camera. It was nice to see here again. . The more I looked though I saw something else too. I saw my father reflected in her smile. I imagined him holding his camera up, Niagara Falls roaring, and stopping her there for the me that wasn't and the me in his basement finding them again. . So today, especially, as I mark another year around the sun, I praise the roar of Niagara Falls that drew them to look, and I praise my mother for so many of the of the many beautiful characteristics and traits she passed on to me and that I share with her, and I praise the camera, and I praise my father for looking and seeing and himself stopping to praise, praise, praise. ~shared by @davidgianadda #savefamilyphotos

A post shared by Save Family Photos (@savefamilyphotos) on

  • Wil je Flow ook op Instagram volgen? Je kunt ons vinden op @flow_magazine.

Fotografie Constantine Stamatis/Unsplash.com (openingsbeeld)

Promotional image Promotional image

BOOK FOR PAPER LOVERS 6

Het nieuwe Book for Paper Lovers ligt in de winkel! In het Book for Paper Lovers vind je vouwvellen, posters, notebooks, labels, een pop-up kasje met papieren plantjes, een gezichten-tekenboekje, inpakpapier, stickers en nog veel meer.

Ga naar de shop
Nieuw Flow Reizen Naar de shop
Nu te koop Book for Paper Lovers 6 Naar de shop
Lees meer
Meer over lezen