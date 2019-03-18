8 Instagram-accounts om blij van te worden

View this post on Instagram

MEET MAVERICK! 🗯: People are always shocked when they hear that Mav has Addison’s disease. He is super active (he runs ten miles daily!) and he and his mom compete in 🥏 competitions. Maverick will need dynamic care and daily medication for the rest of his life, but a dog as young and exuberant as he is deserves every shot at a long, wonderful life, regardless of his condition. He isn’t a normal pup, but he’s guaranteed to steal your heart. 🐶: @maverickandmurals 🇺🇸: Nashville, TN #woofandwalls