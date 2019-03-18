8 Instagram-accounts om blij van te worden

Soms komen we tussen alle ‘perfecte’ plaatjes op Instagram accounts tegen die de wereld een beetje mooier maken, of een glimlach op ons gezicht toveren. Een paar van onze favorieten.
1. @woofsandwalls
Een account met foto’s van honden die voor wall art staan, met vrolijke kleurexplosies.
MEET MAVERICK! 🗯: People are always shocked when they hear that Mav has Addison’s disease. He is super active (he runs ten miles daily!) and he and his mom compete in 🥏 competitions. Maverick will need dynamic care and daily medication for the rest of his life, but a dog as young and exuberant as he is deserves every shot at a long, wonderful life, regardless of his condition. He isn’t a normal pup, but he’s guaranteed to steal your heart. 🐶: @maverickandmurals 🇺🇸: Nashville, TN #woofandwalls
2. @tanaka_tatsuya
De Japanse Tatsuya maakt miniatuurkunst. Hij creëert kleine werelden met behulp van alledaagse voorwerpen. “Het zou geweldig zijn als mijn werk je dagelijks leven ietsje vrolijker maakt,” zegt Tatsuya er zelf over op zijn website.
. 2.20 wed “Skate Park” . オトラクション . #バイオリン #スケートパーク #アトラクション #Violin #Skatepark . ─────────────── 《EXHIBITION info》 . 【MINIATURE LIFE展 in 沖縄】 MINIATURE LIFE EXHIBITION in Okinawa 1/22 tue – 3/3 sun #MINIATURELIFE展 #ミニチュアライフ展 . 【微型展 2.0 -田中達也的奇幻世界- in 台北】 MINIATURE LIFE EXHIBITION in Taipei 12/23 sun – 3/3 sun #微型展 #田中達也微型展 . Please look at the Instagram story’s highlight for more information. .
3. @apartmenttherapy
Mooie of bijzonder ingerichte huizen: we kijken er graag naar. Op dit account komen elke dag weer nieuwe foto’s voorbij van vintage kastjes, kleurrijke accessoires en bont ingerichte woonkamers. Handig voor als je wat inspiratie nodig hebt, of gewoon even gedachteloos naar mooie dingen wilt kijken.
We love the quirky home and studio of embroidery artist Abbey Eilermann, whose brand @daily_disco has garnered tens of thousands of Instagram followers from around the world. Swipe through to see some of the fun features of her space, like hand-painted 👄 wallpaper, and you KNOW we had to put her cat in there, Dolly Parton 😻You can find her full tour via the link in our bio! (Image: @jrapppp | Home: @daily_disco & @dollypurton)
4. @recipesforselflove
Het brein achter dit account is de in Amsterdam wonende Alison Rachel. Dagelijks plaatst ze een illustratie met inspirerende tekst, met als achterliggende boodschap een reminder: hou van jezelf.
We are not competitors. We need to work together to destroy oppressive power structures that seek to distract and control us 💚. . . . . . #recipesforselflove #beyourself #conciousness #sisterhood #stronger #together #selflove #selfcare #loveyourself #smashthepatriarchy #youareperfect #fuckthepatriarchy #effyourbeautystandards #instagood #beauty #feminsta #feminist #zine #illustration #digital #drawing #adobe #design #graphic #art #instalove #love #yourself
5. @humansofny
Humans of New York (of HONY) is inmiddels een bekend begrip geworden. Brandon Stanton fotografeert mensen die hij tegenkomt in New York en maakt een praatje met ze. En zo blijkt iedereen een verhaal te hebben: groot of klein, vrolijk of verdrietig. Sommige verhalen zijn zo hartverscheurend dat je misschien niet áltijd blij wordt van dit account, maar het kan hoe dan ook geen kwaad om af en toe stil te staan bij het verhaal van een ander – en te zien dat we eigenlijk helemaal niet zo veel van elkaar verschillen.
Het concept van HONY is inmiddels in vele landen en steden overgenomen, zo heeft Amsterdam ook een eigen versie.
“You can do things when you’re six that you can’t do when you’re three like my little sister is. One thing is ice skate I guess, which I’ve done like maybe two times. I fell down a lot and it felt kinda frustrating because it’s kinda frustrating when you keep falling but you have to keep your eyes open even if you’re scared. On the fifth or seventh time around I didn’t even fall and I even did a fancy twirl jump but not in real life just in my imagination.”
6. @tate
Dit is het officiële account van de Britse Tate-kunstgalerijen, en het is net even iets anders dan het standaard museumaccount. Je ziet prachtige kunstwerken, bijzondere ideeën en originele beelden die je even laten stilstaan en nadenken.
Which #5WomenArtists have you most recently discovered? 🔍 Here are five self-portraits by women artists in our collection: 1. Sarah Lucas, Self Portrait with Fried Eggs 1996 2. Gwen John, Self-Portrait 1902 3. Sonia Boyce OBE, From Tarzan to Rambo: English Born ‘Native’ Considers her Relationship to the Constructed/Self Image and her Roots in Reconstruction 1987 4. Ana Mendieta, Untitled (Self-Portrait with Blood) 1973 5. Hilda Carline, Self-Portrait 1923 #WomensHistoryMonth
7. @flora.forager
De Amerikaanse kunstenaar en schrijver Bridget Beth Collins maakt kunst met bloemblaadjes en planten: een feestje om naar te kijken.
Vervet Monkeys! These little guys adorn the dedication page of Flora Forager ABC. I’ve dedicated my book to my three boys, Finn, Oliver and Harry. They inspired so much of my imagination with my floral animals and what might stick in their minds as they were learning the alphabet. They’re a smidge too old now to appreciate and use the book, but they got to see the animals in person when they actually were little! C.S. Lewis put it perfectly in his dedication: “My Dear Lucy, I wrote this story for you, but when I began it I had not realized that girls grow quicker than books. As a result, you are already too old for fairy tales, and by the time it is printed and bound you will be older still. But some day you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again. You can then take it down from some upper shelf, dust it, and tell me what you think of it. I shall probably be too deaf to hear, and too old to understand a word you say but I shall still be, your affectionate Godfather, C. S. Lewis. “
8. @savefamilyphotos
Save Family Photos is een initiatief van Rachel LaCour Nielsen. Ze deelt op dit account oude familiefoto’s van haar eigen familie, maar ook foto’s die ze krijgt toegestuurd van volgers en foto’s die ze vindt op rommelmarkten. Op haar website legt ze uit waarom ze het belangrijk vindt om foto’s te bewaren: er zitten altijd verhalen achter die het waard zijn om te vertellen – en die vermeldt Rachel ook op Instagram. Ze zijn leuk om te lezen en brengen je even terug naar je eigen kindertijd.
The last time I was in my hometown of Buffalo, New York, I found a couple of boxes of my father's Kodak slides. I held a few up to the light and there was my mother again, long before me, before my brothers and sister, before cancer. All at once, there she was again. Strong and vibrant and pretty damn stylish with her sunglasses and brownie camera. It was nice to see here again. . The more I looked though I saw something else too. I saw my father reflected in her smile. I imagined him holding his camera up, Niagara Falls roaring, and stopping her there for the me that wasn't and the me in his basement finding them again. . So today, especially, as I mark another year around the sun, I praise the roar of Niagara Falls that drew them to look, and I praise my mother for so many of the of the many beautiful characteristics and traits she passed on to me and that I share with her, and I praise the camera, and I praise my father for looking and seeing and himself stopping to praise, praise, praise. ~shared by @davidgianadda #savefamilyphotos
Fotografie Constantine Stamatis/Unsplash.com (openingsbeeld)