11 inspirerende quotes van Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) wordt in Zuid-Afrika ook wel de vader des vaderlands genoemd, en dat is niet voor niets. Deze inspirerende quotes van hem blijven ons bij.

Mandela was een Zuid-Afrikaanse anti-apartsheidsstrijder en politicus. In 1963 werd hij als leider van de militaire tak van het Afrikaans Nationaal Congres opgepakt voor zijn strijd tegen het apartheidsregime. Hij kreeg levenslang. In 1990 kwam hij weer vrij en in 1993 kreeg hij samen met president F.W. de Klerk de Nobelprijs voor de Vrede. Op 75-jarige leeftijd werd Mandela gekozen tot president van de Republiek Zuid-Afrika. 11 quotes van zijn hand.

10 quotes van Nelson Mandela

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” “When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.” “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” “A good head and good heart are always a formidable combination. But when you add to that a literate tongue or pen, then you have something very special.” “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” “Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.” “There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered.” “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.” “As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison.” “I am not a saint, unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying.” “As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.”

Meer lezen?