13 Inspirerende quotes van Roald Dahl

De Britse schrijver Roald Dahl schreef niet alleen boeken voor kinderen, maar ook voor volwassenen. Hij staat vooral bekend om zijn onvoorspelbare schrijfstijl en in zijn verhalen geeft hij meteen wat mooie levenslessen mee. 13 inspirerende quotes van zijn hand.
13 quotes van Roald Dahl
- Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.
- So please, oh please, we beg, we pray, go throw your TV set away, and in its place you can install, a lovely bookshelf on the wall.
- It doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like, so long as somebody loves you.
- We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.
- I understand what you’re saying, and your comments are valuable, but I’m gonna ignore your advice.
- A person is a fool to become a writer. His only compensation is absolute freedom. He has no master except his own soul, and that, I am sure, is why he does it.
- You should never, never doubt something that no one is sure of.
- And don’t worry about the bits you can’t understand. Sit back and allow the words to wash around you, like music.
- Having power is not nearly as important as what you choose to do with it.
- There are no strangers in here, just friends you haven’t met.
- However small the chance might be of striking lucky, the chance was there.
- We are all a great deal luckier that we realize, we usually get what we want – or near enough.
- It is almost worth going away because it’s so lovely coming back.
- We verzamelden naast quotes van Roald Dahl ook quotes uit Winnie the Pooh.
- Neem voor een overzicht van al zijn boeken een kijkje op de officiële Nederlandse website over Roald Dahl.
Tekst Bente van de Wouw Fotografie Nick Fewings/Unsplash.com