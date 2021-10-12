Elizabeth Gilbert: 18 inspirerende quotes

We kennen Elizabeth Gilbert vooral van haar memoir Eat, pray love, waar meer dan 12 miljoen exemplaren van zijn verkocht. 18 inspirerende quotes van haar hand.

Voordat haar boek Eat, pray, love in 2006 verscheen, had ze al succes op literair vlak. Zo schreef ze haar eerste roman Stern men in 2000 en twee jaar later verscheen haar eerste non-fictie boek The last American man. Na haar grote doorbraak in 2006 volgden nog meerdere boeken (zoals City of girls), was ze te zien in de talkshow van Oprah Winfrey en hield ze meerdere TED Talks over onderwerpen als creativiteit.

De inspirerende quotes van Elizabeth Gilbert

“Be the weirdo who dares to enjoy.” “Do not apologize for crying. Without this emotion, we are only robots.” “Never forget that once upon a time, in an unguarded moment, you recognized yourself as a friend.” “At some point, you gotta let go, and sit still, and allow contentment to come to you.” “Faith is belief in what you cannot see or prove or touch. Faith is walking face-first and full-speed into the dark.” “This is a good sign, having a broken heart. It means we have tried for something.” “To lose balance sometimes for love is part of living a balanced life.” “Someday you’re gonna look back on this moment of your life as such a sweet time of grieving. You’ll see that you were in mourning and your heart was broken, but your life was changing…” “Ruin is a gift. Ruin is the road to transformation.” “Sometimes life is too hard to be alone, and sometimes life is too good to be alone.” “Do whatever brings you to life, then. Follow your own fascinations, obsessions, and compulsions. Trust them. Create whatever causes a revolution in your heart.” “To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow – this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” “I’m choosing happiness over suffering, I know I am. I’m making space for the unknown future to fill up my life with yet-to-come surprises.” “Some days are meant to be counted, others are meant to be weighed.” “We don’t realize that, somewhere within us all, there does exist a supreme self who is eternally at peace.” “So now I have started living my own life. Imperfect and clumsy as it may look, it is resembling me now, thoroughly.” “The inability to open up to hope is what blocks trust, and blocked trust is the reason for blighted dreams.” “Done is better than good.”

Fotografie Sofy Matussin/Unsplash.com