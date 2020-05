3x Instagram-accounts over duurzaamheid

View this post on Instagram

Every time you eat a bubble gum, you might be chewing on PLASTIC! 😳 And plasticizers are used to make it all stretchy, soft & flexible 🤯 On top of it, chewing gums are often not easily biodegradable.⠀ —————— Plastic additives and chemicals are increasingly coming under scrutiny because of all the chronic diseases they might be causing us. Now imagine chewing on all that plastic! 😓 Always choose the organic gums, like how they were made in the good ol'days, with tree resins! 🌳⠀ ——————⠀ This is the time to educate ourselves and make informed decisions about the products we buy in our daily lives. Visit buff.ly/2W2LY5L to learn more! 💪