15x quotes uit het boek De jongen, de mol, de vos en het paard

Ze bieden troost en hoop, de verhalen en illustraties uit het boek De jongen, de mol, de vos en het paard. We delen onze favoriete quotes.
De jongen, de mol, de vos en het paard gaat over vier vrienden die samen een bijzondere band opbouwen. Terwijl ze heel verschillend zijn, houden ze van elkaar en spreken ze dat ook naar elkaar uit. Ze laten weten dat je jezelf mag zijn en dat er altijd van je gehouden wordt, wie of wat je ook bent.
15 quotes
- “What is the bravest thing you’ve ever said?” asked the boy.
“Help,” said the horse.
“Asking for help isn’t giving up,” said the horse. “It’s refusing to give up.”
- “What do you think is the biggest waste of time?”
“Comparing yourself to others,” said the mole.
- “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
“Kind,” said the boy.
- “Is your glass half empty or half full?” asked the mole.
“I think I’m grateful to have a glass,” said the boy.
- “Don’t measure how valuable you are by the way you are treated,” said the horse.
- “One of our greatest freedoms is how we react to things.”
- “Always remember you matter, you’re important and you are loved, and you bring to this world things no one else can.”
- “The greatest illusion,” said the mole, “is that life should be perfect.”
- “We have such a long way to go,” sighed the boy.
“Yes, but look how far we’ve come,” said the horse.
- “Imagine how we would be if we were less afraid.”
- “Home isn’t always a place is it?”
- “Sometimes I think you believe in me more than I do,” said the boy.
“You’ll catch up,” said the horse.
- “Doing nothing with friends is never doing nothing, is it?” asked the boy.
“No,” said the mole.
- “Just take this step…
The horizon will look after itself.”
- “Sometimes I worry you’ll all realise I’m ordinary,” said the boy.
“Love doesn’t need you to be extraordinary,” said the mole.
