17x Winnie the Pooh quotes over het leven

Ze helpen ons zo, die quotes, als we even niet meer weten waar we het moeten zoeken of gewoon een steuntje in de rug nodig hebben. 17x Winnie the Pooh quotes, van A.A. Milne.

Some people care too much. I think it’s called love. You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes. People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day. Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day. I’m not lost for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost. How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference. Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So today is my new favorite day. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. The things that make me different are the things that make me ME. Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart. Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them. I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time. Promise me you’ll never forget me because if I thought you would, I’d never leave. “I don’t feel very much like Pooh today,” said Pooh. “There there,” said Piglet. “I’ll bring you tea and honey until you do.” Don’t underestimate the value of Doing Nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering. Sometimes, if you stand on the bottom rail of a bridge and lean over to watch the river slipping slowly away beneath you, you will suddenly know everything there is to be known.

We verzamelden ook andere quotes over het leven.

Meer Winnie the Pooh quotes lezen? Het boek kun je hier bestellen.

Fotografie Annie Spratt/Unsplash.com