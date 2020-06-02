Activisme op Instagram

Instagram staat er vol mee: illustraties en quotes die onze ogen openen. Want er is iets dat anders moet in de wereld, en de tijd is nu.
En zo is het populaire social media-kanaal niet alleen meer bedoeld voor mooie plaatjes om te inspireren, maar kunnen we het ook inzetten voor online activisme. Je stem laten horen, meer verbondenheid voelen, elkaar troosten en wakker maken. Maar ook: bewuster worden van wat er gebeurt in de wereld en elkaar aansporen om iets te doén. Deze illustraties raakten ons.
- Wil je je meer verdiepen in activisme en het nieuwe idealisme? We schreven er een artikel over.
I haven't really had the heart to post anything, draw or do anything. I have been extremely overwhelmed emotionally as most black people in this country are. We are tired y'all. Been tired! I just moved to Minneapolis and am staying off of 38th street less than 2 miles where George was murdered, but I wanted to honor George in the best way I know how and can. We will not forget you. Rest in power. Text ‘Floyd’ to 55156 to demand ALL officers be charged with murder. You can also call Mayor Jacob Frey at (612)-673-2100, DA Mike Freeman at (612)-348-5550 and demand justice. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #icantbreathe #justiceforgeorgefloyd
Friday I posted about some actions I was going to take as a white person around continuing to unlearn and undo our deeply ingrained, systemic racism and becoming a more effective anti-racist. I didn’t do this for pats on the back or acknowledgement or affirmation. I did it because I am not interested in being a passive ally (or practicing “optical allyship”). I want my good intentions to always be coupled with action, and I want to be accountable. Otherwise, I am contributing nothing. I encourage everyone to not just support black lives with posts of solidarity. Read, learn, march, support black owned businesses, donate, protect, take courses, have hard conversations, volunteer for local social justice organizations. Your actions matter. There are a plethora of resources and information on the Internet and on Instagram right now. You can find many of them in the comments on Friday’s post. Tomorrow I’ll be discussing some things I’m learning in the book I’m reading: How to be an Antiracist by @ibramxk. 🖤
Dear ones, Like many of you I have seen and heard and witnessed the racial injustice making its way around our screens, again. I need you to know that while this may shock some of you it’s not new. And if these are the cases caught on video think of the countless instances of people dying in secret, in hate, in fear. Black Friends and folks, I’m sorry we continue to fail you. That our systems continue to fail you. I’m sorry you have to be constantly triggered and retraumatized when these things come into the light. White Friends and folks, we need to stop sharing these unthinkable terrors and do the work. We have the privilege of looking away, swiping away, or setting down our phone when things feel uncomfortable. Don’t. The only way to truly unlearn is to walk straight into the discomfort. Listen to POC for what we can do to change things, share plans, funds, knowledge, and our spot to speak at the table, to those who can actually teach us. Black and Brown folks already fear, they don’t need to be reminded just because we’re all of a sudden being enlightened. Take care of each other.
Illustraties headerbeeld @ohhappydani & @lisacongdon