Kunstige ontbijtjes

Hazel Zakariya uit Nieuw-Zeeland maakt graag echte kunstwerkjes van haar ontbijt. Van Frida Kahlo tot een tijger of papegaai: op Instagram deelt ze dagelijks haar creatieve smoothiebowls.

Hazel maakt altijd eerst een smoothie met gezonde ingrediënten zoals fruit, plantaardige melk en spirulina- of cacaopoeder. Die giet ze in een kom en dan kan het ‘tekenen’ beginnen met satéprikkers en mesjes. De ‘materialen’ die ze hiervoor gebruikt, zijn kokosmelk, verschillende soorten siroop en de plantaardige poeders die ook door haar smoothie gaan.

De eerste smoothiebowl

Haar eerste kunstontbijtje ontstond bij toeval. Hazel had soep gemaakt en die wilde ze versieren met kokosmelk, maar dat pakte anders uit dan ze in haar hoofd had. Daarom besloot ze van haar ‘mislukking’ met pesto een boom te maken. “Vanaf dat moment ging ik experimenteren met verschillende kleurrijke en natuurlijke ingrediënten, en uiteindelijk maakte ik hele kunstwerkjes op smoothies.”

We schreven al eerder dat de tijd nemen voor je eten een goede mindfulness-oefening is, en voor Hazel geldt dat ook voor het maken ervan. Per ontbijtje is ze tussen de één en vijf uur bezig. “Het is een geweldige mindfulnessoefening voor mezelf. Ik kan er al mijn creativiteit in kwijt, daag mezelf uit om weer wat nieuws te leren en het eindresultaat is uniek.”

Hazel deelt haar kunstwerken op Instagram en beschrijft bij elke post welke ingrediënten ze heeft gebruikt. Ook plaatst ze af en toe video’s waarin ze laat zien hoe ze haar ontbijtjes heeft gemaakt.

Hieronder vind je een aantal van Hazels creaties, en op haar Instagram-account staan er meer.

Bron: Instagram / Metro.co.uk Beeld: Instagram