Kunstige ontbijtjes

Hazel Zakariya uit Nieuw-Zeeland maakt graag echte kunstwerkjes van haar ontbijt. Van Frida Kahlo tot een tijger of papegaai: op Instagram deelt ze dagelijks haar creatieve smoothiebowls.
Hazel maakt altijd eerst een smoothie met gezonde ingrediënten zoals fruit, plantaardige melk en spirulina- of cacaopoeder. Die giet ze in een kom en dan kan het ‘tekenen’ beginnen met satéprikkers en mesjes. De ‘materialen’ die ze hiervoor gebruikt, zijn kokosmelk, verschillende soorten siroop en de plantaardige poeders die ook door haar smoothie gaan.
De eerste smoothiebowl
Haar eerste kunstontbijtje ontstond bij toeval. Hazel had soep gemaakt en die wilde ze versieren met kokosmelk, maar dat pakte anders uit dan ze in haar hoofd had. Daarom besloot ze van haar ‘mislukking’ met pesto een boom te maken. “Vanaf dat moment ging ik experimenteren met verschillende kleurrijke en natuurlijke ingrediënten, en uiteindelijk maakte ik hele kunstwerkjes op smoothies.”
We schreven al eerder dat de tijd nemen voor je eten een goede mindfulness-oefening is, en voor Hazel geldt dat ook voor het maken ervan. Per ontbijtje is ze tussen de één en vijf uur bezig. “Het is een geweldige mindfulnessoefening voor mezelf. Ik kan er al mijn creativiteit in kwijt, daag mezelf uit om weer wat nieuws te leren en het eindresultaat is uniek.”
Hazel deelt haar kunstwerken op Instagram en beschrijft bij elke post welke ingrediënten ze heeft gebruikt. Ook plaatst ze af en toe video’s waarin ze laat zien hoe ze haar ontbijtjes heeft gemaakt.
- Hieronder vind je een aantal van Hazels creaties, en op haar Instagram-account staan er meer.
“Nothing is absolute. Everything changes, everything moves, everything revolves, everything flies and goes away” – Frida Kahlo 💜 —– Base smoothie: Cauliflower (steamed, frozen), blueberries, kiwifruit, soy milk, coconut cream On top: Coconut cream, mesquite powder, activated coconut charcoal, cacao and carob syrup, strawberries, turmeric elixir @mistydayplantpotions Rose Petal —– . . . . . #illustration #kawaii #artwork #foodart #healthyfood #yahoofood #abmlifeiscolorful #veganfoodshare #f52grams #eeeeeats #smoothie #cutefood #art_spotlight #buzzfeast #feedfeed #foodandwine #foodblogger #foodphotography #foodstyling #huffposttaste #cupcakeproject #smoothiebowl #darlingmovement #flatlayforever #thatsdarling #beautifulcuisines #gloobyfood #vscofood #thekitchn #heresmyfood
“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama 💪 Press forward, chase your dreams and shine your light into the world! 🙌✨❤️ —– Base smoothie: Mango, peaches, soy milk, turmeric, coconut cream On top: Coconut cream, mesquite powder, activated coconut charcoal, @mistydayplantpotions Cosmic brew & Butterfly Pea, strawberries, lemon, plums, @freshasnz freeze-dried raspberries, beetroot powder —– . . . . . #timesup #illustration #kawaii #artist #foodart #healthyfood #myunicornlife #abmlifeiscolorful #veganfoodshare #artwork #foods4thought #f52grams #eeeeeats #smoothie #cutefood #buzzfeast #foodandwine #foodblogger #foodphotography #foodstyling #huffposttaste #heresmyfood #cupcakeproject #smoothiebowl #darlingmovement #thatsdarling #beautifulcuisines #gloobyfood #vsco #thekitchn
Oh hello deer!! 🙋🏻🦌🌲Just dropping by to say Happy Thursday! 🤗 Made this bowl for @odilejp and @therawberry #freshandfruit17 party 🍌🎉 Love both of these talented ladies and their gorgeous creations 💕 Sending all of you lots of love and light ❤️✨ ——- Base smoothie: Banana, butterfly pea flower powder, ginger, almond milk, coconut yoghurt, spirulina, spinach On top: Coconut cream, activated coconut charcoal @just_blends, mesquite powder, cacao & carob syrup, spirulina, turmeric ——- . . . . . #illustration #foodart #healthyfood #creative #cleaneats #plantstrong #darlingmovement #healthyfoodshare #artist #f52grams #eatclean #lulusdailyinspo #healthylifestyle #eeeeeats #smoothie #buzzfeast #foodandwine #bbg #foodstyling #foodblogger #foodphotography #huffposttaste #eattherainbow #smoothiebowl #poweredbyplants #foods4thought #thatsdarling #beautifulcuisines #WHPinthekitchen
Dropping by to wish you a happy weekend! 🤓💕 Any giraffe fans here? 🙋 —– Base smoothie: Mango, peaches, pineapple, kiwifruit, apple, almond milk, coconut cream, @mistydayplantpotions Cosmic brew On top: Coconut cream, mesquite powder, activated coconut charcoal, cacao and carob syrup, mint —– . . . . . #illustration #kawaii #artist #foodart #healthyfood #yahoofood #abmlifeiscolorful #veganfoodshare #artwork #foods4thought #f52grams #eeeeeats #smoothie #cutefood #foodstagram #buzzfeast #foodandwine #foodblogger #foodphotography #foodstyling #huffposttaste #heresmyfood #cupcakeproject #smoothiebowl #darlingmovement #thatsdarling #beautifulcuisines #gloobyfood #vscofood #thekitchn
Bron: Instagram / Metro.co.uk Beeld: Instagram