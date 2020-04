Lekker puzzelen

View this post on Instagram

1000 pieces of FLOW! 🌿✨ Superexited to show you this puzzle I made for @flow_magazine in collaboration with @workmanpub The puzzle is inspired by the phrase "All Good Things Are Wild & Free" by Henry David Thoreau, from his lecture called 'Walking' which is about the relationship between man and nature. For me this is a very inspirational theme so I had so much fun making it. I put in loooots of little details, so every of the 1000 pieces has something to discover on it. This jigsaw puzzle (and more!) will be available from April in the Flow Webshop, The Read Shop, AKO and some of the Bruna shops. Size of the finished puzzle is 26 3/8'' x 18 7/8'' or 70 x 48 cm