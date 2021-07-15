8 inspirerende quotes van Emma Watson

Ze werd op 11-jarige leeftijd bekend vanwege haar rol als Hermione Granger in de Harry Potter-films, inmiddels is Emma Watson veel meer dan dat. Een icoon op het gebied van feminisme en ook nog eens activist. 8 inspirerende quotes van haar hand.

Ondanks dat ze door haar acteersucces genoeg geld had om de rest van haar leven comfortabel te leven, koos ze er voor om Engels te studeren aan Brown University. Ze slaagde in 2014. Dat is slechts een van de redenen waarom we haar zo inspirerend vinden. Zo zet ze zich al jaren in voor de VN als ambassadeur voor vrouwenrechten en gelijkheid van de seksen. In een wereldberoemde speech vertelt ze dat gelijke behandeling ook een zaak voor mannen is, niet alleen voor vrouwen. En dan is er nog de aandacht die ze vraagt voor duurzame kleding voor een betere wereld.

De inspirerende quotes van Emma Watson

“Don’t feel stupid if you don’t like what everyone else pretends to love.” “I like books that aren’t just lovely but that have memories in themselves. Just like playing a song, picking up a book again that has memories, can take you back to another place or another time.” “Feeling beautiful has nothing to do with what you look like, I promise.” “I don’t want other people to decide what I am. I want to decide that for myself.” “If you truly pour your heart into what you believe in, even if it makes you vulnerable, amazing things can and will happen.” “Young girls are told you have to be the delicate princess. Hermione [uit Harry Potter] taught them that you can be the warrior.” “Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” “It’s a journey, and the sad thing is you only learn from experience, so as much as someone can tell you things, you have to go out there and make your own mistakes in order to learn.”

*In onze special Women that matter vind je nog meer verschillende verhalen van inspirerende vrouwen.

Fotografie Getty Images