Home > Lezen > Bewust leven > Illustraties die troosten

Illustraties die troosten

illustraties

Ze geven ons zo’n fijn gevoel van hoop en troost, de illustraties die we de afgelopen dagen tegenkwamen. We verzamelden ze voor een opkikkertje.

Sommige tekeningen maken vooral heel blij, sommige troosten ook. Zoals de illustratie van @freakinsunshine, van een warm huis dat nog licht geeft in een donkere storm. Of die van @Tinkoutsidethebox, waarvan we het gevoel van saamhorigheid en kracht krijgen. Hieronder nog wat andere uplifting illustraties.

View this post on Instagram

I guess we’re all members of the stay-at-home club now… Hope you all are well! Whilst typing this I look outside and I see elderly people riding their bikes on the dam in front of my house. Joggers are jogging, ducks are building their nests, pigeons and crows are quarreling in the tree in front of my window. It’s almost like it’s business as usual. My Northern roots seem to kick in now harder than ever. I feel very grounded, down to earth, and find myself being really hands-on and taking control. It’s like my Viking-brain is kicking in or something 😂😉 But on a serious note, this is a motto that works for me since years: "what you will feed, will grow”. I find myself working on new personal projects a lot right now, to keep me busy, but also because I see it as an investment for the near future. I believe that emphasizing and focusing on negative things will only make those things bigger. I try to stay away from that as well as I can. Finding that fine balance between staying informed and being positive. I look outside and I see two magpies making their nest in the gutter under my roof. They are extremely loud and I love that they just continue like normal. I hear CO2 and our climate is doing better for now. I feel that people are reaching out to each other and helping where needed. It’s not all bad. Maybe we learn some things from this.

A post shared by Marloes De Vries / illustrator (@marloesdevee) on

View this post on Instagram

Merci à ma Maman et à tous les infirmièr(e)s. Merci aux médecins, aux pompiers et à l’ensemble du corps médical 🤍🧑🏽‍⚕️👨🏼‍⚕️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #moreartdesign #creativityfound #arr_we_inspire #artistsoninstagram #showyourwork #picame #flowmagazine #illustration #illustration_daily #illustrationartists #illustration_best #illustratorsoninstagram #illustrateddoris #digitalart #digitaldrawing #digitalillustration #procreate #restezchezvous #ipadproart #ipadpro #ipaddrawing #womenwhodraw #applepencil #womenartists #womenofillustration #femaleartist #femaleillustrator #draweveryday #toonme #tousensemble

A post shared by marion carlier (@marion.carlier) on

View this post on Instagram

#ourplanetweek I am still learning how to contribute to a better planet, so this is actually a self portrait. Things i changed: no more plastic bottles, no more plastig bags (satcher bags are really nice), the paper i use is ecofriendly, shorter showers, as little meat as possible. Joining this challenge doesn’t mean i want to push you into doing things for the planet, nor do i want to pretend i am doing everything right, i am also still learning and i think that is fine. I just want to make people aware of the problem we have and i would love my fellow illustrators to join this challenge #letsdrawthechange to raise that awareness 💪 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The @onetreeplanted initiative – for every
tag and #onetreeplanted post they will be planting ONE TREE! Yes! So let's plant some trees with Art!!!!! This challenge is hosted by these amazing team of artists: @asiaorlando_ @belliesartboutique
@corahlouiseillustration @dancelstudio @elenig @hollymaguireuk @julika.illustration @lizarusalskaya @rachel_winkle
@ourplanetweek ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ivygreenillustrations #ladieswhodraw #illustrators #applepencil #digitalillustration #flowmagazine #theillustrationroom #ballpitmag #illustratie #etsynl #picame #comeinandfindart #girlillustration #womenofillustration #illustrationhowl #femaleillustrator #femaleartist #digitalillustration #freelanceillustrator #womenillustrated #womensillustration #womenartist #womenwhodraw #illustration_best #womenwithpencils #illustrateddoris #socfeature

A post shared by Illustrator (@ivygreenillustrations) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @hellotosha for making this lovely GIF. The message and art is so much needed in this present time.⁣ ⁣ Which brings me to this point, if you're a maker, a designer, an artist, or a musician. In general, if you're a creative person, THIS is the moment you should take a step forward and show your talents to the world.⁣ ⁣ Beauty in art and music is necessary to elevate pain and suffering. It allows us to forget and wander into a different world.⁣ ⁣ Get lost in a book, in art or in music. Fill your soul with things that brings it joy, and then, share that joy with others. It is free, it is beautiful and it gives everyone so much happiness. Never underestimate how happy your art makes others feel.

A post shared by Mable Tan • Surface Designer (@mabletandesigns) on

 

Promotional image Promotional image

Book for paper lovers 7

Bestel nu
Book for Paper lovers 7 Bestel nu
Hoe leef je het leven Bestel nu
Lees meer
Meer over bewust leven