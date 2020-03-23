Illustraties die troosten

Ze geven ons zo’n fijn gevoel van hoop en troost, de illustraties die we de afgelopen dagen tegenkwamen. We verzamelden ze voor een opkikkertje.
Sommige tekeningen maken vooral heel blij, sommige troosten ook. Zoals de illustratie van @freakinsunshine, van een warm huis dat nog licht geeft in een donkere storm. Of die van @Tinkoutsidethebox, waarvan we het gevoel van saamhorigheid en kracht krijgen. Hieronder nog wat andere uplifting illustraties.
Hands in 🙌 here’s a new illustration I did for this years #internationalwomensday 🎨 this year I’m especially grateful for my wonderful residency manager @fancyfranzy, my glorious business partner @laura_mulhern_, @mylittlebelleville who has been just the best mentor recently, and the incredible @ameliaflower who always lifts me up and gives me faith in the human race! There are so so many more amazing women in my life, but today I’m super thankful to do this as a job, and to the people that make that possible ✊ who supports your dreams? Don’t forget to let them know every once in a while 💫
It’s important to look after ourselves and others when worrying things are happening around us 💜🧡 spreading kindness and hope instead of fear and panic is helpful. Like offering to help someone less able or more vulnerable than yourself, volunteering or giving to a food bank. Swipe to see the groceries I donated to my local food bank today (I know it only makes a tiny difference) but remember that kindness is contagious✨
My feelings are as big as they come and I’ve been told to “calm down” or given that odd look from strangers when my bellowing laugh comes out to say hi. In high school I really repressed those highs and lows and stayed down the middle to avoid being the “loud one” in class. But that’s not me, never will be 🤷🏻♀️ maybe is the youngest child syndrome and always has to be the center of attention or the Gemini personality showing but it’s true. I’ve been done hiding those big ole feelings of mine and just accepting and greeting them as they come and go.
I guess we’re all members of the stay-at-home club now… Hope you all are well! Whilst typing this I look outside and I see elderly people riding their bikes on the dam in front of my house. Joggers are jogging, ducks are building their nests, pigeons and crows are quarreling in the tree in front of my window. It’s almost like it’s business as usual. My Northern roots seem to kick in now harder than ever. I feel very grounded, down to earth, and find myself being really hands-on and taking control. It’s like my Viking-brain is kicking in or something 😂😉 But on a serious note, this is a motto that works for me since years: "what you will feed, will grow”. I find myself working on new personal projects a lot right now, to keep me busy, but also because I see it as an investment for the near future. I believe that emphasizing and focusing on negative things will only make those things bigger. I try to stay away from that as well as I can. Finding that fine balance between staying informed and being positive. I look outside and I see two magpies making their nest in the gutter under my roof. They are extremely loud and I love that they just continue like normal. I hear CO2 and our climate is doing better for now. I feel that people are reaching out to each other and helping where needed. It’s not all bad. Maybe we learn some things from this.
Merci à ma Maman et à tous les infirmièr(e)s. Merci aux médecins, aux pompiers et à l’ensemble du corps médical 🤍🧑🏽⚕️👨🏼⚕️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #moreartdesign #creativityfound #arr_we_inspire #artistsoninstagram #showyourwork #picame #flowmagazine #illustration #illustration_daily #illustrationartists #illustration_best #illustratorsoninstagram #illustrateddoris #digitalart #digitaldrawing #digitalillustration #procreate #restezchezvous #ipadproart #ipadpro #ipaddrawing #womenwhodraw #applepencil #womenartists #womenofillustration #femaleartist #femaleillustrator #draweveryday #toonme #tousensemble
#ourplanetweek I am still learning how to contribute to a better planet, so this is actually a self portrait. Things i changed: no more plastic bottles, no more plastig bags (satcher bags are really nice), the paper i use is ecofriendly, shorter showers, as little meat as possible. Joining this challenge doesn't mean i want to push you into doing things for the planet, nor do i want to pretend i am doing everything right, i am also still learning and i think that is fine. I just want to make people aware of the problem we have and i would love my fellow illustrators to join this challenge #letsdrawthechange to raise that awareness 💪 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The @onetreeplanted initiative – for every tag and #onetreeplanted post they will be planting ONE TREE! Yes! So let's plant some trees with Art!!!!!
Thank you @hellotosha for making this lovely GIF. The message and art is so much needed in this present time. Which brings me to this point, if you're a maker, a designer, an artist, or a musician. In general, if you're a creative person, THIS is the moment you should take a step forward and show your talents to the world. Beauty in art and music is necessary to elevate pain and suffering. It allows us to forget and wander into a different world. Get lost in a book, in art or in music. Fill your soul with things that brings it joy, and then, share that joy with others. It is free, it is beautiful and it gives everyone so much happiness. Never underestimate how happy your art makes others feel.