13x inspirerende quotes uit De kleine prins

Ken je De kleine prins nog, het sprookjesachtige verhaal dat nu nog steeds enorm veel gelezen wordt? Wij halen uit de opgeschreven zinnen van auteur Antoine de Saint-Exupéry altijd veel inspiratie en troost. 13 quotes uit de klassieker.
Mooie zinnen uit De kleine prins
- “And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”
- “Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.”
- “All grown-ups were once children… but only few of them remember it.”
- “It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.”
- “The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched, they are felt with the heart.”
- “Grown-ups never understand anything by themselves, and it is tiresome for children to be always and forever explaining things to them.”
- “It is such a mysterious place, the land of tears.”
- “Well, I must endure the presence of a few caterpillars if I wish to become acquainted with the butterflies.”
- “Where are the people?” resumed the little prince at last. “It’s a little lonely in the desert…” “It is lonely when you’re among people, too,” said the snake.”
- “I shall look at you out of the corner of my eye, and you will say nothing. Words are the source of misunderstandings.”
- “I am who I am and I have the need to be.”
- “But if you come at just any time, I shall never know at what hour my heart is to be ready to greet you.”
- “What saves a man is to take a step. Then another step.”
Tekst Bente van de Wouw Fotografie Casey and Delaney/Unsplash.com