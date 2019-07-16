Ken je deze Bookstagrams al?

Hoewel het bij boeken vooral om het verhaal gaat, zijn de omslagen soms zo mooi dat je ernaar blijft kijken. Dat vinden de mensen achter deze vijf Bookstagrams ook.
@bookmateriality
Stel je het kantoor en bureau van een oude professor voor die al zijn hele leven boeken verzamelt. De kans is groot dat je iets voor je ziet als op de foto hieronder. De prachtige stapels en stapels boeken die je hier ziet, doen je afvragen waarom jij je boeken eigenlijk allemaal netjes in een boekenkast bewaart.
View this post on Instagram
Words recently written in my journal that have been circled or underlined (words that have popped into my head and that I have wanted to write down; or words that I have read and liked the sound of): melee ekphrastic prismatic cornucopia vermiculation purgatory moniker sublimation idiolect dyadic effrontery Sometimes when I’m writing, I use one word as a starting point and let the writing disperse from that point (a tiny pebble thrown into a pond, ripple-like). P.S: I LOVE Aussie independent publishers (@text_publishing), and pastries.
@polly.florence
Polly’s sfeervolle foto’s doen ons midden in de zomer verlangen naar regenachtige herfstmiddagen waarop je je onder een dekentje kunt terugtrekken met een boek.
View this post on Instagram
From a little section of my bookshelves featuring some of my favourites and to be reads including this months pick from @bookofthemonth— Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane 🌾 I’d love to get to this one this month! Have you got any reading plans for June? Or just this summer in general? 💫 I hope you’re having a lovely start to your week loves! [contains gifted items, including the book from BOTM]
@alicelippart
Het account van de Noorse Alice staat vol met prachtige vondsten en boekentips.
View this post on Instagram
What’s your favorite poetry collection you’ve read recently? ✨ I haven’t read that much poetry this year but I want to get back into it, so I recently picked up this beautiful copy of Yesterday I Was The Moon by Noor Unnahar 🌒 Can’t wait to read it! – – #book #reading #tbr #toberead #poetry #yesterdayiwasthemoon #noorunnahar #newbook #bookcover #bookstagram #igreads #instabooks #instareads #vscobooks #bookstagrammer #bookstagramfeature #oslo #norway #flowers
@crimebythebook
Voor de liefhebbers van spanning en crime is dit account een feestje om naar te kijken. Met alle nieuwste boeken en vondsten op het gebied van crime én uitgebreide recensies.
View this post on Instagram
When your all-time favorite author has a new book out in a couple of weeks, and you’re the US publicist for it… there are no words. Just a total dream come true. 🕵🏻♀️🖤 KNIFE by Jo Nesbø is out 7/9 from @AAKnopf!!! • Guys, I truly cannot even BEGIN to tell you how long I’ve been waiting to post this. 😍 There would be no CBTB without Jo Nesbø – my love for his books was one of the key things that inspired me to start this account & my blog to begin with!! Little personal story: I found Jo’s books through my ex-boyfriend’s wonderful mom, who is Norwegian and also an avid reader. I was visiting her home one day when she pulled a copy of THE BAT off her bookshelf and recommended that I look Jo up when I got back to the US. And luckily for me, I followed her advice. 😉 Jo’s books instantly became the missing puzzle piece in my personal library. They saw me through life in college, heartbreak, moving from Texas back to the east coast to start my first publishing job… basically ALL the big moments of my life over the past 5 – 6 years have had a Jo Nesbø book to go along with them. ❤️ • SO it’s the absolute biggest honor to now be working for Jo’s US publisher, and to be the publicist for his newest release: the brilliant, heartbreaking, gripping crime novel KNIFE, on sale July 9th (just two days after my birthday – I’m considering this book a birthday gift to myself!!😉) as you guys know, I typically keep my work books separate from what I do here on CBTB – but let’s be real, there’s no separating CBTB from Jo Nesbø. 🕵🏻♀️ I’ve already read an early version of KNIFE for work, but I’m going to re-read it now simply as a fan, and I’ll be sharing my thoughts on my re-read every step of the way!! 🤓 • This caption is absurdly long already SO I’m going to put the plot details for KNIFE in the comments, and I’ll also pop some details on the book + pre-order link in my stories, for those to you who love Jo Nesbø books as much as I do!! 😉🕵🏻♀️🖤 Tell me: do you have any questions about Nesbø’s work? I feel like I talk about him ALL the time on CBTB, so please let me know if there are any questions floating around out there that I can answer! 🔎
@theslowtraveler
Carolyn maakt de meest kunstzinnige creaties van haar foto’s en haar boeken.
View this post on Instagram
A new edit of an old favourite, and a perfect depiction of my life right now. I’m coming to the end of university (final deadline: May 31st—EEEK) and I’d like to know who the hell told me it was a good idea to do a degree at 33 while working as a full-time freelancer? Oh, yes. That’s right. It was me… My nerves are shot to shit—I’ve forgotten what it feels like not to be panicking—and I’m having a nonstop existential crisis. On the upside: I’m taking the afternoon off, making a fire, and watching films. And I have snacks. Loads of them. Eff you, uni!
Fotografie Caryolyn @theslowtraveler