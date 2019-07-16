Home > Lezen > Boeken > Ken je deze Bookstagrams al?

Ken je deze Bookstagrams al?

bookstagrams

Hoewel het bij boeken vooral om het verhaal gaat, zijn de omslagen soms zo mooi dat je ernaar blijft kijken. Dat vinden de mensen achter deze vijf Bookstagrams ook.

@bookmateriality

Stel je het kantoor en bureau van een oude professor voor die al zijn hele leven boeken verzamelt. De kans is groot dat je iets voor je ziet als op de foto hieronder. De prachtige stapels en stapels boeken die je hier ziet, doen je afvragen waarom jij je boeken eigenlijk allemaal netjes in een boekenkast bewaart.

@polly.florence

Polly’s sfeervolle foto’s doen ons midden in de zomer verlangen naar regenachtige herfstmiddagen waarop je je onder een dekentje kunt terugtrekken met een boek.

@alicelippart

Het account van de Noorse Alice staat vol met prachtige vondsten en boekentips.

Lees ook: Kijktip: Netflix-serie Our planet

@crimebythebook

Voor de liefhebbers van spanning en crime is dit account een feestje om naar te kijken. Met alle nieuwste boeken en vondsten op het gebied van crime én uitgebreide recensies.

View this post on Instagram

When your all-time favorite author has a new book out in a couple of weeks, and you’re the US publicist for it… there are no words. Just a total dream come true. 🕵🏻‍♀️🖤 KNIFE by Jo Nesbø is out 7/9 from @AAKnopf!!! • Guys, I truly cannot even BEGIN to tell you how long I’ve been waiting to post this. 😍 There would be no CBTB without Jo Nesbø – my love for his books was one of the key things that inspired me to start this account & my blog to begin with!! Little personal story: I found Jo’s books through my ex-boyfriend’s wonderful mom, who is Norwegian and also an avid reader. I was visiting her home one day when she pulled a copy of THE BAT off her bookshelf and recommended that I look Jo up when I got back to the US. And luckily for me, I followed her advice. 😉 Jo’s books instantly became the missing puzzle piece in my personal library. They saw me through life in college, heartbreak, moving from Texas back to the east coast to start my first publishing job… basically ALL the big moments of my life over the past 5 – 6 years have had a Jo Nesbø book to go along with them. ❤️ • SO it’s the absolute biggest honor to now be working for Jo’s US publisher, and to be the publicist for his newest release: the brilliant, heartbreaking, gripping crime novel KNIFE, on sale July 9th (just two days after my birthday – I’m considering this book a birthday gift to myself!!😉) as you guys know, I typically keep my work books separate from what I do here on CBTB – but let’s be real, there’s no separating CBTB from Jo Nesbø. 🕵🏻‍♀️ I’ve already read an early version of KNIFE for work, but I’m going to re-read it now simply as a fan, and I’ll be sharing my thoughts on my re-read every step of the way!! 🤓 • This caption is absurdly long already SO I’m going to put the plot details for KNIFE in the comments, and I’ll also pop some details on the book + pre-order link in my stories, for those to you who love Jo Nesbø books as much as I do!! 😉🕵🏻‍♀️🖤 Tell me: do you have any questions about Nesbø’s work? I feel like I talk about him ALL the time on CBTB, so please let me know if there are any questions floating around out there that I can answer! 🔎

A post shared by Abby • Crime by the Book (@crimebythebook) on

@theslowtraveler

Carolyn maakt de meest kunstzinnige creaties van haar foto’s en haar boeken.

Fotografie Caryolyn @theslowtraveler

Promotional image Promotional image

Het Flow Zomerpakket is er!

Ga naar de shop
Inclusief bullet journal! Breathe, Create, Celebrate Notebook set Naar de shop
Het Flow Zomerpakket is er! Naar de shop!
Lees meer
Meer over boeken