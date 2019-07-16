Ken je deze Bookstagrams al?

View this post on Instagram

Words recently written in my journal that have been circled or underlined (words that have popped into my head and that I have wanted to write down; or words that I have read and liked the sound of):⁣ ⁣ melee⁣ ekphrastic⁣ prismatic⁣ cornucopia⁣ vermiculation⁣ purgatory⁣ moniker⁣ sublimation⁣ idiolect⁣ dyadic⁣ effrontery⁣ ⁣ Sometimes when I’m writing, I use one word as a starting point and let the writing disperse from that point (a tiny pebble thrown into a pond, ripple-like). P.S: I LOVE Aussie independent publishers (@text_publishing), and pastries.