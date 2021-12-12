6x inspirerende quotes van schrijver Paolo Cognetti

Ja, hij had misschien wiskundige kunnen worden met een mooie carrière en een vast salaris, maar Paolo Cognetti werd schrijver. Na veel onzekere jaren kwam het succes toch, op zijn veertigste. Precies op tijd vindt hij zelf.

Paolo Cognetti (Milaan, 1978) is een Italiaanse schrijver. Hij brak in 2016 door met ‘De acht bergen’,waarvan de rechten werdenverkocht aan veertig landen. Het boek werd meermaals bekroond en wordt op dit moment verfilmd door de Belgische regisseur Felix Van Groeningen.

Andere boeken van Cognetti’s hand zijn onder meer de roman ‘Sofia draagt altijd zwart’ en de autobiografische boeken ‘De buitenjongen’ en ‘Zonder de top te bereiken’.Cognetti’s nieuwste boek, ‘Het geluk van de wolf’, is net verschenen. Paolo Cognetti woont afwisselend in Milaan en in de bergen. In flow 10 vind je een interview met Cognetti, hier delen we vast 6 mooie quotes van zijn hand.

6 quotes van schrijver Paolo Cognetti

“As they say: sometimes you have to take a step backwards in order to move forwards. That is, if you have the humility to admit it to yourself.” “You find your place in the world much less predictably than you’d imagine.” “Sometimes, love exhausts itself gradually, and sometimes it comes to an end suddenly.” “Men are designed to always cope, if they’re clever, but if they think they’re too clever they end up being ruined.” “You have to do what life has taught you to do. Perhaps when you’re still very young you can choose, maybe, to change the course of your life. But at a certain point you have to stop and say to yourself: fine, this is what I’m capable of doing and this is what I can’t do.” “From my father I had learned, long after I had stopped following him along the paths, that in certain lives there are mountains to which we may never return. That in lives like his and mine, you cannot go back to the mountain that is in the center of all the rest, and at the beginning of your own story. And that wandering around the eight mountains is all that remains for those who, like us, on the first and highest, have lost a friend.”

Lees meer

Fotografie Jackson Films/Unsplash.com