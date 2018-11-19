oude familiefoto's

View this post on Instagram

My mom found this photo from 1977 of my great grandparents and sent it to me. They were sleeping on a cloudy summer afternoon after lunch in Viareggio, a popular place to spend holidays in Italy. ⛱💫❤️ . I live in another city, far from my family. So when I saw this photo, I was reminded of my childhood. In fact, I grew up with my great grandparents and they used to take me with them on their holiday trips. . I miss them so much, I'd like they could see me now, as a woman.