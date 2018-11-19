Home > Flow Magazine > Gezien in Flow > Oude familiefoto’s

Oude familiefoto’s

oude familiefoto's

Een Instagram-hashtag waar je even aan blijft hangen: #savefamilyphotos. De verhalen achter de foto’s zijn leuk om te lezen en de sfeer brengt je terug naar je eigen kindertijd. Met de jurkjes van toen, de badhanddoeken over de balustrade en de verkoeling in de sproeier in de tuin als het écht heel warm was.

View this post on Instagram

Another Roll Film Week comes to an end! What a great week of silver-based imagery. . Here’s my celebratory Day 5 photo, again from the collection of 122-format images my dad shot with his Kodak 3A “pocket” camera. . This 1948 photo of my sister Jeanné and my uncle Bill makes me smile. He’s wearing a big grin, a Coke in one hand, sunglasses in the other. She’s at his side, holding a beverage of her own. It’s “American Gothic,” kid-style, and again, that camera's huge negatives and Schneider lens capture everything in gorgeous detail. . Happy Friday, everyone! May there be beverages and big grins in your future. . . . #savefamilyphotos #vintageblackandwhite #vintagephotography #122format #rollfilmweek

A post shared by Jim Heid (@jimheid) on

Fotografie groot beeld Unsplash.com/Joanna Kosinska

Promotional image Promotional image

Hoera, het Book for Paper Lovers is er

Het is feest, niet alleen omdat we deze maand 10 jaar bestaan, maar ook omdat het nieuwe Book for Paper Lovers in de winkel ligt!

Ga naar de shop
Nieuw! Book for Paper Lovers 6 Naar de shop
Nu te koop Het grote vertraagboek Naar de shop
Lees meer
Meer over gezien in flow