oude familiefoto's

Een Instagram-hashtag waar je even aan blijft hangen: #savefamilyphotos. De verhalen achter de foto’s zijn leuk om te lezen en de sfeer brengt je terug naar je eigen kindertijd. Met de jurkjes van toen, de badhanddoeken over de balustrade en de verkoeling in de sproeier in de tuin als het écht heel warm was.
My mom found this photo from 1977 of my great grandparents and sent it to me. They were sleeping on a cloudy summer afternoon after lunch in Viareggio, a popular place to spend holidays in Italy. ⛱💫❤️ . I live in another city, far from my family. So when I saw this photo, I was reminded of my childhood. In fact, I grew up with my great grandparents and they used to take me with them on their holiday trips. . I miss them so much, I’d like they could see me now, as a woman. . ~shared by @isabellinz #savefamilyphotos
Another Roll Film Week comes to an end! What a great week of silver-based imagery. . Here’s my celebratory Day 5 photo, again from the collection of 122-format images my dad shot with his Kodak 3A “pocket” camera. . This 1948 photo of my sister Jeanné and my uncle Bill makes me smile. He’s wearing a big grin, a Coke in one hand, sunglasses in the other. She’s at his side, holding a beverage of her own. It’s “American Gothic,” kid-style, and again, that camera's huge negatives and Schneider lens capture everything in gorgeous detail. . Happy Friday, everyone! May there be beverages and big grins in your future. . . . #savefamilyphotos #vintageblackandwhite #vintagephotography #122format #rollfilmweek
FriYAY! 🙌🎉👯♀️ . My mom and her sister Emma as teenagers in the 1940s. ❤️ . They shared a very special bond and friendship. . And now my cousin and I share that same bond between us. Even better, our daughters have continued a friendship as well. . It‘s wonderful to see the love and importance of family through the generations. . ~shared by @mertzmm #savefamilyphotos
My mother-in-law wearing a leopard print faux fur statement coat that her young husband gave her as a present. According to her, the coat caused quite a stir in the village and made a lady or two pretty jealous 🐆🔥🤗 #1960s #family #ancestors #familyheritage #ancestry #myheritage #reallifetimetravels #timetravel #beautyfromthepast #oldphoto #familyphoto #familyphotoalbum #genealogy #savefamilyphotos #savefamilymemories #familyhistory #генеалогия #faces_and_style #genealogyphotoaday #womanthroughacentury
Serendipity ✨✨ Feeling grateful for every bit we can hold onto. Here's my mom LuLu and oldest sister Cindy in early #60s? Both of whom lost their homes in this devastating #campfire BUT my middle sister visited a few months ago and took all of the old slides from my mom's house to copy for the family!! If she hadn't we would have lost all the family photo collection! (like I know so many have) Feeling #gratitude ❤️️❤️️❤️️ #fredandlulustyle #family #savefamilyphotos
🍰🎁Today is my mom's birthday! It's a big milestone one but I don't know if I should be revealing the exact number on social media. 😉 Be sure to leave a comment wishing her a happy birthday! She is on the left in this photo. I tried to find a photo of her alone but apparently in a family with 8 kids, you take a lot of group shots. . . . . #savefamilyphotos #vintagephoto #vintagephotography #oldphoto #oldfamilyphotos
